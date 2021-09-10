Eleven dead Marines, one dead Army soldier, and one dead Navy Corpsman last month in Kabul. Their families faced that dreadful knock on their door from a military officer and a chaplain; what a terrible loss their families now have to live with for the rest of their lives.
On Oct. 23, 1983, in a terrorist bombing of our battalion headquarters in Beirut, I lost eight Marines in the artillery battery I commanded. Like the force in Kabul, my battery was placed at an airport, Beirut International Airport, for six months as part of the Multinational Peacekeeping Force. Like the force in Kabul, we were surrounded as well by warring factions of Christian, Muslim, and Druze militias, and the terrorists of Hezbollah circulated in and around Beirut. Like the force in Kabul, we were not in a good tactical position for force protection. Two hundred and 41 Marines, sailors and soldiers died that day.
Last Oct. 23, I went to Dwight, Nebraska, to place a small Marine Corps flag on the grave of one of my Marines, Lance Corporal Mark Helms, killed in the bombing, and last Memorial Day I went to Wetumpka, Alabama, to meet some of my Marines at the grave of another of our fallen Beirut Marines, Lance Corporal Ferandy Henderson. His family was there, and the grief over his death was still evident after 38 years. Beirut to Benghazi to Kabul: these senseless deaths, caused by our leaders’ blunders, just keep happening over and over and no one is ever held accountable.
Today the last aircraft departed Afghanistan, bringing the nation’s longest war to an end but stranding God only knows how many American citizens. President Biden promised that all Americans would be brought home, but that promise was broken, now leaving U.S. citizens at the mercy of the Taliban.
Witnessing our retreat and humiliation in Afghanistan, it is now painfully apparent that the United States will be diminished as a global superpower due to President Biden’s calamitous decision to abandon Afghanistan on the Taliban’s terms. His weak leadership and poor judgment are now on display for all to witness. His credibility is in tatters with many Americans, with our NATO allies, and with the Afghan people that allied themselves with the International Security Assistance Force.
Confidence in America as a global leader that honors its commitments has been shattered by President Biden’s decisions and actions. He has driven a stake through the heart of the NATO alliance, and America’s adversaries- China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Islamic extremists- will be emboldened, as they now perceive a weakened United States and NATO. Israel, Taiwan, and the Ukraine are probably seriously questioning this administration’s security commitments to them. In short, this strategic disaster may be the worst foreign policy debacle with global ramifications in American history.
How could things have gone so wrong is the question many are asking, but it should come as no surprise when one considers the caliber of our Washington governing class from both political parties and the technocratic managerial class that run the institutions of American society- the government bureaucracy, the media, the corporations, Wall Street, and academia- the list could go on.
Recent articles in the Mercury have made the point that there is plenty of blame to go around: the collapse of America’s effort in Afghanistan was years in the making. This is true. But who is exactly to blame for Afghanistan? Examining the conduct and measuring the results of the war in Afghanistan, one sees only folly at every stage, at every level of the Washington political and national security establishment.
But let’s not stop there. We have a southern border that is so porous and in such chaos, with millions of migrants and tons of drugs streaming into our country, that our nation’s sovereignty and security is tenuous. We have unacceptable violent crime rates and scores of murders in our almost ungovernable major cities. We have rising inflation and renewed energy dependence on foreign countries. We have increasing wealth disparities and the hopeless despair of many who have no means, and thus no hope, to achieve the American dream. We have deteriorating race relations. We have a federal government that is incapable of fiscal discipline.
America lurches from crisis to crisis, disaster to disaster, unable to solve its most pressing problems because our national governing and technocratic managerial classes are failures. These are the so-called experts that have gotten almost everything wrong in the past few decades, and they have never paid a price for their poor decisions and failures because they are never held accountable. And they are causing faith and trust and confidence in our institutions, and in each other as citizens, to decline to dangerous levels in America.
Especially evident is the failure of our present senior military leadership, and the way in which Afghanistan crumbled despite assurances from these American generals that great progress was being made in training the Afghan Army to assume its defense of their nation. Nothing could have been further from the truth because they could not do so without significant American air and logistical support, but the truth never saw the light of day because of partisan politics and Washington spin.
Elliot Ackerman wrote in a recent op-ed in the New York Times, “When the president spoke on Thursday night after the attack on Abbey Gate, he nodded at sacrifice. That’s fine, but it’s not what matters. What matters is to truly understand the value of service. If you do, you don’t send troops to die on a poorly planned and poorly executed mission. Failing to understand the value of service results in incompetence. And incompetence costs lives.” This is a devastating indictment of President Biden and his national security advisors.
Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin, National Security Advisor Sullivan, General Milley, and General McKenzie, the CENTCOM commander, need to be held accountable. This was a political and military debacle of the greatest magnitude.
I know from experience that our young officers and enlisted men are just as good as earlier generations of American warriors. Soldiers, Marines, and Navy Seals fought their hearts out in Afghanistan, and they died and were maimed in a war that any casual student of history knew was doomed from the very start. Had any of our brilliant national security experts and diplomats ever heard that “Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires?” No one has ever tamed the Afghans; not even the Afghans can tame the Afghans. Now America’s ruling class joins Alexander the Great, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union in learning again a painful lesson in hubris.
Our young military members, and the American public that rely on the military to protect them, deserve better leadership from our national security and diplomatic establishment. Our young fighters never lose in combat on the battlefield because they are led by brave and competent junior officers and NCOs, but the same cannot be said of the present leaders in the Oval Office, Congress, the Pentagon, Foggy Bottom, and the intelligence agencies.
Accountability is a foreign concept to the nation’s ruling class. The sad thing is this: President Biden is not going to fire anyone, and those who should be fired will not do the honorable thing and accept responsibility and resign. As for President Biden, he should also resign; his dereliction of duty in leaving Americans behind is reprehensible. When he says that “no one has been killed yet, knock on wood,” and then lauds the operation as a success because “we got 90% out,” he is unfit to serve as Commander in Chief. Despite his claim that the buck stops with him, he doesn’t want the buck anywhere near him and he is shifting blame to others as fast as he can.
Our system is corrupt and too many of the wrong kinds of people are ascending to the very top of our nation’s institutions. These people are destroying the vitality and spirit of America as the nation lurches, bitterly divided, from one expert-inflicted crisis or disaster to the next.
With all the nation has endured in the past two decades, the hard and ugly truth has finally emerged from the debacle in Kabul. Our nation’s governing and ruling classes are the nation’s most serious problem because they are causing most of our other serious problems. We need better individuals and leaders in all institutions of American society. We the People need leaders that will put the common good of the country and of all Americans first — not their careers, not their agendas, not their resumes, not their desire for power, not their popularity, not their egos, and not their bank accounts.
These “highly educated elites, the best and the brightest,” have failed over and over, not just overseas but at home as well. Our governing class has forgotten who and what they need to be and what America is supposed to be. They will learn nothing from this catastrophe, they will not be chastened by their failures, and they will make the same bad decisions again and again and never want to be held accountable.
Much to the nation’s detriment, America’s schools and universities have ceased educating young men and women to understand anything about personal and civic virtue. As C. S. Lewis wrote in “The Abolition of Man,” “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.” This is a sad commentary on where America stands today with the failures of so many of our leaders in American society. Far too many are weak, arrogant, selfish and contemptuous of their fellow Americans. We have men and women without chests leading the institutions of this country.
Our founders recognized the crucial importance of virtue in a free people exercising self-government. America desperately needs a rebirth of civic virtue in its leaders and a commitment to be worth some 19-year-old Marine sacrificing his or her life for while serving America and protecting its citizens.