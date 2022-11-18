Let’s start with this: It’s highly likely Eric Reid will be the next superintendent of the public school system, and I’m confident he’ll be a good one. No reason to think otherwise.
When he officially gets the job, he’ll deserve the respect and support of the entire community.
The problem I have is not with him. It’s with the way our elected school board has handled the odd way in which he’s being promoted.
Mr. Reid, as you probably know, is the assistant superintendent. For several years he has acted as the de-facto superintendent because the actual one, Marvin Wade, had to support his wife in her prolonged battle with cancer.
Earlier this year, Mr. Reid applied for a superintendent’s job in Spring Hill. He didn’t get the job, but the fact that he was a finalist and interviewed was reported by The Olathe Reporter and thus got back to The Mercury. That, plus board members’ knowledge that he had applied elsewhere, created a scramble to keep him from leaving.
So the board decided to do two things: Draft a “succession plan” to officially designate Mr. Reid as the successor to Dr. Wade, who said specifically at that time he had no plans to retire. And secondly, they eliminated the requirement to have a PhD, a degree Mr. Reid doesn’t have. Board members Curt Herrman and Darrel Edie were designated to draft the succession plan.
Over the summer, those two evidently decided (without making it public) that they really didn’t need to draft that document. Meanwhile Mr. Reid evidently quit looking for jobs, and/or withdrew from the ones he had applied for.
So…somebody’s lying, and somebody’s making promises with winks and nods. Clearly, everybody on the inside knew a retirement was in the works, and clearly, somebody made a promise to Mr. Reid, at least implicitly.
The way this is supposed to work is simple: The superintendent decides to leave, so the school board finds a new one through some sort of search. That search could be limited to internal candidates, it could be conducted entirely by the board itself, or it could involve a search firm. Those things all cost either money or time or both – and that’s the downside. But the alternative – just deciding to hire a person without conducting a search – makes the new hire subject to internal suspicion, at least.
And in this case, it reveals a degree of secrecy among our elected public officials that it simply cries out for criticism.
The circumstances that led us here were unique. Mr. Reid, by serving as the de facto superintendent, had practically filled the one position that answers directly to the school board, and thus had earned board members’ trust and allegiance to a degree that blurred the usual lines of authority.
The end result of all this will probably be what we’ve had for many, many years: An excellent, well-run public school system. And to an extent, that’s the bottom line. But not entirely. How board members conduct themselves in their most important job is also very important, and in this case, they’ve stumbled.