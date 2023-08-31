It was National Lampoon’s “Vacation” that did it for me.

It’s been 40 years since that movie was released. My high school buddies and I watched the VHS probably 50 times, and I’ve seen it another 50 since then – on DVD and then Netmazon or Amaflix or whatever. Some technology I don’t quite understand. Seemed amazing back then to be able to watch a movie whenever you wanted at home if you bought the tape. Now I could watch it – or anything else – on a gizmo in my pocket on an airplane.

