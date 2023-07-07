A recent Supreme Court decision appeared to come down against gay marriage, or at least in favor of religion rather than gay rights. I prefer to think of it as a decision in favor of free speech, and, as such, I think it’s good.
The question at hand was about a woman with a web design business who didn’t want to create websites for gay weddings because of her religious beliefs. Her business didn’t actually deny service to any gay couple, but she said that a Colorado anti-discrimination law that appeared to require her to do so was unconstitutional. The Court ultimately agreed.
The truth is that her right to free speech means the government cannot force her to build a website she doesn’t want to build. You can imagine it more clearly if the question was whether an artist or a writer was required to say things or create art that he or she didn’t believe. Clearly the First Amendment has to mean that the government can’t compel you – or compel any business – to say anything, nor can it stifle your right to say anything, either. You have the right to say a lot of perfectly awful stuff, including racist and homophobic tropes.
So if the website designer doesn’t want to serve gay couples, or if she doesn’t want to serve interracial couples, or whatever, she’s entitled to her own dumb opinion, and she can turn down their money.
Where it gets sticky – or even ugly – is if, say, a tree-trimming business said that it didn’t want to trim trees for a Black family. The decision clearly applies to businesses engaged in some form of creative work that falls under the protections for free speech. Tree-trimming probably doesn’t count. So the fact that the law prevents discrimination of that sort would presumably stand.
All of which makes sense to me, The government’s impulse (at least in some parts of the country) to try to protect people from discrimination is generally a well-intended one. The problem is that you can’t legislate beliefs, and restricting free expression goes against one of the pillars of our society. I’ve long admired K-State’s position on this issue, allowing for a robust and free exchange of ideas, rather than trying to create “safe zones” that restrict free expression. Bad ideas – such as racism and homophobia – ultimately lose in the free marketplace of ideas, through debate and discussion, not because the government bans them.
The decision leaves open the messy question of what counts as free expression, and I’d presume there will be more lawsuits, and ultimately the Supreme Court will have to answer that question, too.
In the meantime, though, I’d try to avoid coming to the conclusion that the Supreme Court ruled against gay marriage. I’d see it as the Court siding with free speech.