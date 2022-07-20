Hats off to the organizers of a new place for teenagers in Manhattan. And, simultaneously, a wish that such a place was unnecessary.
I’m talking about a place called “True Colors,” which bills itself as a “safe space” for local middle-school and high-school aged young people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. The organization is a non-profit entity staffed partly by volunteers who can provide counseling, among other things. They’ve managed to secure the use of a space in town donated by Manhattan school board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman and her husband.
This is no doubt beneficial to young people who identify themselves in those ways, and who may have difficulty dealing with people who are less than accepting. Unfortunately, that is occasionally a serious problem with teens’ peers, and even their family members. Our society is evolving pretty quickly on this front, and attitudes now are far more accepting than they were a generation (or even a decade) ago. But even assuming the best, teens in these circumstances are likely to feel insecure, since they are by definition unusual, and teens want nothing more than the approval of their peers.
I said that I wished this was not needed, because ideally teens wouldn’t feel the need for such support. I’m generally leery of the concept of “safe spaces,” which seem to me premised on the notion that we need to wall ourselves off from each other. I generally think America is better off considering itself a melting pot, or – to use a metaphor I heard recently – a tossed salad, where we learn to get along with each other. We’re better off because of our differences, not despite them.
But that’s the ideal, and I recognize that we live in the real world, and gay kids are liable to get bullied or worse, and even if they don’t get bullied they’re likely to benefit from feeling that there’s a place where they’ll absolutely be accepted. That’s reality.
Maybe someday such a facility won’t be necessary. I don’t know. It seems as if we continue to divide ourselves more every day, such that we only live with and talk to people like ourselves.
But in the case of gay and transgender youth, there’s no question that they’ll have to interact with a society that defines them as “other” day-in and day-out their whole lives. So the creation of a facility like True Colors is not exactly a full-on walling off from that broader society; it just provides them a brief respite from that reality.
The longer-term ideal, of course, is to evolve into a society that accepts all people under all circumstances, regardless of race, gender, religion or age. Will we ever get there? No. But we can’t stop trying.