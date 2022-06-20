I don’t know what’s going to come out of the hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. I hope that the result is a substantially different Republican Party. Because I think that’s what this is all about. I’ll get back to that later.
It’s been evident to me since before the 2016 elections that Donald Trump had no interest in the truth. It was clear for some time that he would say anything — anything at all, no matter how clearly false — in order to get what he wanted. That was true for many years in business, it was true in the campaign, and it remained true throughout his presidency.
I’m not saying he always lied. He actually spoke the truth whenever he perceived that doing so would serve his interest. Otherwise, he had absolutely no problem lying.
What undid him, ultimately, was that you can’t lie your way out of a pandemic. You can try to tell people that it’s just the flu, or that it will go away in the summer. But viruses aren’t susceptible to lies or marketing spin, and that unmasked the whole orientation.
What has become completely clear during the Congressional hearings of the past week is the extent to which Mr. Trump was made aware that he had lost the election, and that there were no legitimate means to pursue a claim otherwise. He simply continued to lie, figuring (we have to presume) that the repeated telling, combined with his power, would produce the end result he wanted. In the end, that meant goading a mob to storm the Capitol looking to kill the vice president, who was 40 feet away.
Why would Mr. Trump ever behave otherwise? That was his entire business career. He could bully, intimidate and sue his way to success. In his most candid moments, he seemed almost amazed by that himself — for instance, when he marveled in an unguarded moment how his TV stardom meant that he could grab women “by the p—-” and they would let him get away with it.
He got away with all of it. He didn’t get convicted in his impeachment trial. My guess is that he will get away with all the Jan. 6 plotting as well, even though a decent criminal case could be made. I guess that part remains to be seen.
To me, the bigger question remaining is whether Republican voters will let him get away with it and nominate him again for president in 2024. Do they care that, ultimately, he sold out even his own vice president? Do they care that he represents really none of the values that they have historically stood for? Do they actually care what he did?
Or do they — like Mr. Trump himself — care only about winning, and not at all about the truth?
I do think that what these hearings are about, in the end.