On behalf of a few friends, I want to encourage you to be less considerate.
Well, that’s not quite right. It’s actually MORE considerate, even though it doesn’t seem like it.
I’m talking about the so-called “zipper merge,” the best way to keep traffic flowing when one lane merges into another on a highway. The mess on U.S. Highway 24 just east of town is the sore spot at the moment. They’re working on the intersection with Green Valley Road, and that has created traffic backups at times that have reached all the way back to Manhattan Town Center mall.
The problem, it seems to me, is Kansans’ natural inclination to politeness. Translation: When we know that the right lane of traffic is closed up ahead, we politely move over to the left. When we know that traffic is supposed to merge in from the left, we move over to the right.
Trouble is, in situations like the one on 24, that means traffic goes down to one lane way sooner than it needs to. That gums it all up. It’s far less efficient than it could be.
It also can lead to road-rage incidents, by the way, when somebody in fact stays in the other lane. Those who move over earlier feel like that person is a cheater, and of course they sit there fuming about it because traffic is stalled, and then nobody wants to let the merger in. Tempers can flare at that point.
The government has tried to encourage zipper-merging with some press releases and even some signs, but it’s just not what we are naturally inclined to do.
What actually works best is to use both lanes of traffic up to the point of the merger. Then, politely alternate, as you would do in a line for a ski lift. Like the teeth of a zipper – one from the right, one from the left, one from the right, and so on – all merging into one.
I don’t actually drive that route, thank goodness, but I do occasionally come across the problem elsewhere. I’m like everybody else around here – I move over early. Don’t want to be a cheater, or unkind…so I make the problem worse.
OK. I’m rapidly approaching the limits of my knowledge as an amateur traffic engineer, so I’d better stop before I sprain something.