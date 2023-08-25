Substantial changes are coming soon to The Mercury. They’re probably not the changes you’d anticipate in 2023.

We’re going to provide you with five print newspapers per week, rather than the three we currently produce. That’s in response to what we’ve heard from many of you – that you still prefer the printed version to its electronic twin. That’s also part of the rationale for obtaining an additional printing press. Counterintuitive, I know.

