A quick story about gambling on college sports, since doing so is about to become legal here.
For at least the entire decade of the 1990s, you could’ve made a solid living by betting on K-State football. The national media, Las Vegas oddsmakers, and the gambling public in general had simply not caught up to the reality of what was happening here under Bill Snyder. Therefore, they always underestimated K-State, and as a result Snyder’s team’s always beat the spread. Like clockwork.
I never bet during that time, because I’m a terrible gambler, I’m reasonably self-aware, and besides, I had enough of an emotional investment in those games that I didn’t want to compound my own misery in the event the game went the wrong way.
Thing is, perception eventually caught up to reality. And then, oddly, it lagged behind again. So in the second year of the Ron Prince era, I was completely dumbfounded when Missouri came to town, ranked sixth in the country, and was only favored in the game by 3, as I recall. I thought Missouri would win by 30. K-State’s defense couldn’t tackle anybody, but evidently the gambling public still had in its mind the Snyder version of K-State.
For the sake of hedging my emotional investment, I actually put some money on Missouri. They put up 49 points and won by 17. Hell, I thought. Gambling is easy.
I put a bet on one other game; don’t even remember which one, but I (of course) lost the money I had won. I wrote it all off as a lesson learned, and I haven’t put any bets down since. I figured my initial instinct was right.
I can’t really argue against legalized sports gambling in Kansas, since I know from personal experience it’s been possible to engage in that activity for a long time. There are a lot of potential pitfalls, but you’d have to be naive to say that they weren’t there before. Might as well get some state tax benefit out of that commerce, I suppose.
My only caution to you as an individual would be this: It’s a losing game. Don’t bet any money that you might actually need. You’ll lose it.
You’ll be tempted to bet on K-State, because you think you know something somebody else doesn’t, or because you have a rooting interest, or whatever. Truth is, you don’t. The oddsmakers are way ahead of you.
Also, try to remember that college kids are wildly unpredictable. The star receiver’s girlfriend breaks up with him. The linebacker catches the coronavirus. The quarterback skips class and has to sit out. The kicker suddenly gets the yips.
If you really enjoy the thrill of it and betting is your form of entertainment, I can’t really argue with you. I’d just try to remain humble enough to stop yourself before you get in too deep.