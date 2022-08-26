A quick story about gambling on college sports, since doing so is about to become legal here.

For at least the entire decade of the 1990s, you could’ve made a solid living by betting on K-State football. The national media, Las Vegas oddsmakers, and the gambling public in general had simply not caught up to the reality of what was happening here under Bill Snyder. Therefore, they always underestimated K-State, and as a result Snyder’s team’s always beat the spread. Like clockwork.

