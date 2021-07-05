I didn’t like fireworks much this year.
Call me a killjoy. Fine. I’m not going to make the that they ought to be illegal. I’m just going to make the case that they’re rather invasive.
Here’s what happened: We went down to the Lake of the Ozarks to celebrate with my in-laws, and we generally had a great time. This is the family version, not the party-all-night-at-the-pool-bar version of the Ozarks. Pontoon boat rides, jet skis, tubing, grilling, laughs. All good. Great, in fact.
But we brought our three dogs, two of whom are Goldendoodles young enough not to have experienced any of this. Last year we stayed at home, not wanting to inadvertently infect anyone else.
The 14-year-old boxer was fine, as was the one-year-old little fella, Bruce. But two-year-old Lola turned into a shivering, fear-riddled ball of anxiety as the explosions began to surround us. We wrapped her up and eventually gave her a couple of Benadryls slathered with peanut butter. My wife’s folks have a 7-year-old dog, too, who had to be similarly medicated. So it wasn’t an age issue, a breed issue or a gender issue. It was just the way it was.
She’s a little high-strung generally, but not a basket case. She likes to fetch a tennis ball 9 million times in a row, but she also likes to lie around on an air conditioning vent for several hours straight.
On Saturday the 3rd and Sunday the 4th, there were occasional snaps and bangs, and so she huddled in a corner in the kitchen. We bought her a “thundershirt” to wrap her tightly, and gave her some concoctions that were supposed to calm her. They kept her from sheer panic, I guess, so that was good.
But as the night of the 4th wore on — and on, and on, and on — she shook uncontrollably. She found the room furthest from an exterior wall — a bathroom — and hugged the wall. We put a big fan in there for the noise. And then we gave her the pills. She made it though.
It’s easy to say that she’s just a dog, and that’s true, and if it seems preposterous to get worked up about her suffering, I’ll concede a little. But she’s pretty special to us, and I’d imagine that a lot of you reading this have had similar feelings for a pet at some point.
As I said the other day, I like watching fireworks. I like the big shows. I set off a million as a kid. I watched my kids (with increasing anxiety) set off another half-million.
But the thing is that the firepower of the backyard displays has increased exponentially, in Manhattan and elsewhere. That was certainly in evidence in the Ozarks this year, where it sounded as if we had relocated to Dresden in 1945.
The thing that had never occurred to me — self-centered as I am, I guess — is that your right to enjoy fireworks interferes with my right to enjoy the inside of my own home. My right to set off gigantic shells impedes your right to, say, sleep, or not be forced to calm a panicked Golden retriever.
Generally, in America, my rights end where yours begin, and vice-versa. It’s an easily accepted principle.
Can I just lump it for a night or two? Sure. Can I just put the dog in the bathroom and dope her up? You bet.
Do I want to do those things? No, I don’t. Simple as that.