Voters face a hefty task at the polls this year, with a long list of judges to vote on, and two proposed constitutional amendments.
You’d be wise to take a little time to prepare beforehand, or else you’ll be stuck in there a half-hour trying to decipher the language and make up your mind. In the spirit of guidance, in the event you haven’t made up your mind already, I’d like to offer some recommendations.
On the judges, a wise policy is to vote to retain them unless there’s evidence of out-and-out incompetence. To try to suss out judges’ positions on political issues would be contrary to the concept of an independent and impartial judiciary; the televised confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate for Supreme Court justices are bad enough. At the local and state level, voters have the job of “retaining” judges, which is a reasonable check intended to allow for the removal of a rogue.
No such problem this year, so the right thing to do is to vote to retain all of them.
The constitutional amendments are more complicated, but I have a very simple proposition: Vote no on both.
Amending the state constitution is a serious undertaking. Neither proposal addresses a problem that rises to the necessary level of gravity. Depending on your viewpoint, you might not even consider either one a problem. I don’t.
The first proposes to amend the constitution to allow the legislature to override a governor’s veto or executive order with a simple majority vote. This is essentially a power-grab by the Legislature, re-writing the rules because legislators didn’t get what they wanted in some run-ins with the governor. The better answer: If you don’t like the governor, elect a new one.
The rules have worked fine, and continue to work fine. No need for a re-write.
Same thing with the second proposal, which is probably even more wrong-headed. It would prevent any county from doing what Riley County did in 1974, which is to get rid of the office of an elected sheriff, or to remove a sheriff engaging in misconduct Moving to a consolidated, professional police department has served Riley County extraordinarily well, and maneuvering to prevent any other county from doing the same is a bad move. Former RCPD Director Dennis Butler testified against this concept when the Legislature considered it.
Put it this way: What’s the problem? Truthfully, this is about a flap in Johnson County, where there was briefly discussion of making the sheriff an appointed rather than elected position. Without getting into the specifics, there’s a pretty simple answer: Let the people in Johnson County – or any other county, for that matter – decide what they want to do. Why block them by saying they can’t do what they want to do? It’s worth noting that no other county in Kansas has done what Riley County did, so it’s not as if there’s some giant looming threat to elected sheriffs everywhere that has to be addressed.
In both cases, what we have is an attempt to govern the state by referendum, rather than letting the existing system of rules work as they’ve effectively worked for a long time.
To sum it up, no need to change anything: Vote yes to keep the judges on the job, and vote no on the proposed amendments to keep the rules as they are.