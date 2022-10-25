Your choices at the polls this fall include a couple of contested federal races. They are the race for the U.S. Senate between Jerry Moran and Mark Holland, and the race for the U.S. House seat representing the Manhattan region between Tracey Mann and James Beard.
In both cases, the elections amount to referendums on the job being done by the Republican incumbent.
And, as we said in this space recently, there’s little point in trying to persuade you, if you’re oriented to a partisan position. If you feel that the Senate or the House ought to be in the hands of Democrats, then that makes the decision for you. If Republican control of Congress is your priority, then you obviously should vote for the incumbents. Not much reason to spend a lot of time ruminating.
In the event you want to give it a little more thought, here are a few concepts to frame your choices. Sen. Moran, who has a home in Manhattan, has been an effective advocate for the interests of our community, including in matters related to Fort Riley. He has historically been a cautious, moderate Republican, capable of bipartisan work. He’s been in the Senate since 2011.
I expressed the hope a few months back that both he and Derek Schmidt – the de-facto leaders of the Republican Party in Kansas – would break with the disingenuous election conspiracy theorists, and condemn what happened on and around Jan. 6. That, unfortunately, did not happen. Whether that failure is enough to prompt you to vote against Sen. Moran is up to you. It’s worth noting that Tom Holland, a Democrat who served as the mayor of Kansas City, Kan., appears to be a capable public servant as well.
Rep. Mann has been in office since 2021; before that he was briefly the state’s lieutenant governor. In college, he was the student body president at K-State, and served as an intern in Sen. Moran’s office. He likewise failed to break from the Republican Party’s embrace of the Big Lie.
His opponent, James Beard, has no experience in elective office. Among his priorities is federal legalization of marijuana.