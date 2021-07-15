A brief comment on local property taxes: They’re going up. The question is, how much are they going up.
You can probably have an impact on the answer to that question, if you really want to. But to make a difference, it’s going to take some work.
We’re still only in the middle of the process, so it’s wise not to get too locked in on a particular number. But it’s safe to say that, if you live in Manhattan, you’ll be paying more in property tax next year than you are this year.
The Manhattan City Commission moved forward with a budget proposal that would raise the tax bill of the owner of an average home by 12 percent. The Manhattan-Ogden school board has similarly given an initial green light to a budget proposal that would bump the average homeowner’s property tax bill by 2.2 percent. The other major taxing entity here -- the Riley County Commission -- is not as far along in the process, but even if they bump their tax rate down slightly, the net effect of all this will almost certainly be a higher bill for you.
We’re in the middle of an annual game. The game goes like this: Local government administrators bring forward a budget proposal that calls for more revenue to support the programs that they think the community needs. Then the elected officials gnash their teeth and insist on “cuts,” which are not really cuts but rather slight reductions in the rate of increases. What comes out in the end is a budget that nudges up your tax bill, all the while allowing the elected officials to claim that they “held the line” on taxes, or something like that.
It’s a dance.
It’s not entirely disingenuous. I believe that everybody in the process has the best intentions. Really.
This year, local governments are being forced to take official positions on their budgets earlier in the process. It’s a new state law, and I’d rather not get into all of that right now. The end result of the process isn’t going to be much different, I’d wager.
What MIGHT be different is the level of public involvement, and that could theoretically alter the outcome a little.
When The Mercury published a story about the city green-lighting a 12-percent property tax increase, it set off some alarms on social media. But griping on Facebook and actually doing something about it are two different things. And, to take it a step further, griping to your elected officials about taxes is quite a bit different from really trying to get involved. Budgeting is tough, because it involves choices between competing priorities.
We’ll continue to report on the nitty-gritty of these budget matters because that’s our job. We’ve done it for decades. This year, as I say, it looks very much like we’re headed for a substantial increase.
How substantial? That part is partly up to you.