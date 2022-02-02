A friend had his Facebook account restricted the other day, and as a result a pretty interesting discussion developed. We’ve been over this ground here before, but it bears repeating.
He’s a good guy, a person with whom I went to Manhattan High. Started at Lee School together, come to think of it.
I don’t know exactly why Facebook restricted him. It’s fair to assume that it had to do with comments he made that Facebook considered harmful in some manner. I think it’s also relevant to say that he stands to the right on the current political spectrum.
So, the discussion started with a question: What would liberal people say about that restriction?
I don’t qualify, since I’m independent. But I do think it’s important to understand something as a starting point: Facebook (and for that matter, Snapchat and Twitter) are private businesses, and they can do whatever they want with anybody’s comment, or anybody’s account.
They want to restrict him, or ban me, or bump you down the priority ladder? We might not like it, but there’s nothing we can do about it.
Nobody actually has a “right” to say anything or do anything on any of those platforms. Those companies allow you to use their platform for one reason and one reason only: Because doing so helps them make money.
Remember, when you use social media, you are providing free labor. All the photos you post on Facebook, the comments you make — all of it — is the content that Facebook uses to draw an audience so that it can sell ads. Facebook owns all of those photos and all those comments. You are giving all that content to the corporation for free.
You are also the product, by the way. Facebook sells ads to businesses who want to reach you. So you (or at least your attention) are being sold, packaged up in nice demographic bundles.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives you the right to say most anything you want. You can go out in the street and holler that Joe Biden is an idiot. You can write and print and distribute a diatribe saying Donald Trump is a numbskull. You cannot be arrested for these things. The government cannot limit what you say, short of things like criminal threats or inciting a riot.
Facebook, however, is not the government. It can limit what you say in whatever way it wants. The Constitution protects your rights from government restriction. It does not protect your ability to use Facebook.
If you don’t like the way they use you, then quit using Facebook. Same goes for Twitter.
Some people try to contend that those platforms are monopolies, and that therefore their restrictions have the same effect as suppressing free speech. Here’s the problem: Where are you going with that line of thinking? Do you think the government should nationalize Facebook? Should the FCC start regulating Twitter?
Nobody wants that, and nobody should.
You just have to either accept that you’re essentially an unpaid laborer for these corporations, or you have to quit. Facebook can do whatever it wants. Now, should they? That’s an entirely different question. Come back another day for that one.