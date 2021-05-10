The appearance of mutant coronavirus cases here underscores something I’m just beginning to get my head around: We aren’t going to achieve herd immunity.
That’s a profound thought, and maybe I’m a little slow to noodle it. But it has become evident that Americans — and people in the Manhattan area — are just going to have to get used to living with the coronavirus for the rest of our lives.
So far, state government data indicates about 38 percent of the people eligible for a vaccine have gotten one in Riley County. That’s about the number statewide. Interestingly, the numbers for two of our neighboring counties are way out of whack — Geary County’s vaccination rate is about 23 percent, the lowest in the state, and Marshall County’s is 55 percent, the state’s highest. More on those two oddities on another day.
“Herd immunity” is the threshold at which enough of the population is immune that a virus has nowhere to go and dies out. Initial discussions used figures in the 60-70 percent range, including both people who had been vaccinated and those who had some immunity because they’d been infected.
Two things have changed since those initial discussions: First, the virus started mutating in ways that made it either more easily transmitted and/or deadlier. This week, the government confirmed the appearance of a British variant here in two previously reported cases. More mutations means a higher percentage of the population has to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity.
Second, the rate of vaccination has slowed considerably. That’s due, in general, to skepticism, cynicism, suspicion, or outright orneriness by Americans who just don’t like being told what to do. There are many roots of that skepticism, but the reality is that it’s not going to change much.
After an initial surge by those eager to get a potentially life-saving shot, vaccination numbers have leveled off. It’s probably silly to expect the numbers to improve much, since vaccines are widely available now without restriction, and the numbers aren’t moving up much.
So….what does that mean?
That means the virus will not die out, and people with compromised immunity or who have declined to get the shot will be at risk. The public is not wild about restrictions, so life will probably return to “normal” — maskless, large intermittent public gatherings — and so there will be occasional outbreaks.
When those outbreaks occur, there will almost certainly be some sort of government reaction: Possibly mask requirements or crowd-size limitations for some defined period of time. Indoor events will be subject to cancellation or limitation, if the government is on top of things and gutsy enough to stand the heat.
To a degree, that’s all fine, since those who want a vaccine will have gotten one by then, and so those at risk will be those who choose to put themselves at risk. But, as with the rest of this pandemic, it means something difficult for Americans to handle — that my choice affects you, and your choice affects me.
Because those who remain unvaccinated provide more chances for the virus to mutate again, and more chance that somebody whose immunity is compromised will die. And, because of those chances, more chance that I’ll have to go back to wearing this dadgum mask and staying away from people again.