On the surface, I can understand the logic outlaw medical care for kids who want to switch genders. I mean, if a kid is younger than 18 – that is, too young to legally make adult decisions – then it’s hard to argue that they ought to be making permanent decisions about their gender.
That’s the root idea behind the law recently passed in Iowa to prevent such medical care. I could get into the specifics – and specifics do matter, I grant – but at the moment I think it’s worth addressing the big picture. Because, just as sure as the sun coming up in the east, you can bet that a similar impulse is motivating lawmakers in Topeka.
But here’s the thing about that logic: It’s wrongheaded.
To pass a law against something is to make a judgment that there’s a real harm to society from whatever it is you’re outlawing. The premise is that society at large needs to be protected from that harm. Now, I grant that the harm may be the violation of a principle, not just tangible harm. But we can agree on that premise, I think.
So, again, I can understand the surface-level logic of the impulse. Advocates believe they’re standing up for a principle, and perhaps are preventing irreparable harm to young people.
But to believe that there’s real harm, you have to believe a few things: First, that there are licensed, trained medical doctors willing to willy-nilly prescribe drugs or do surgery that they believe, on balance, to help a patient but that society at large (or at least the elected representatives of society) judge to be so harmful that it has to be outlawed.
Second, you have to believe that the parents or guardians of the young person have to be so delusional that they would consent to – and probably pay for – that medical care to be provided, despite society’s judgment that it is so harmful that it should be outlawed.
A conservative viewpoint would be to allow people to make their own choices, to get the government out of the way. A conservative position would be, essentially, “Don’t just do something. Stand there!”
Passing a law always has unintended consequences. I don’t think the Republicans – not conservatives, mind you, not real conservatives in the sense I described in the last paragraph – really intend to hurt anybody here. The unintended consequence, however, will certainly be to make unavailable a service that a licensed, trained medical doctor and a set of parents have judged to be beneficial. That strikes me as a questionable concept, at least somewhat likely to do more harm than good.
And meanwhile, who are you benefitting? Does it really harm me if my next-door-neighbor’s kid has some gender-related problems and gets treatment from a doctor? That’s a rhetorical question, of course.
Again, sure. I get the logic. I just don’t think that logic makes any real-world sense.