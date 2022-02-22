It appears, at the moment, that we’re past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s assume for the sake of discussion that’s true. It might not be true. There could be other mutations, and more twists that somehow make things worse. But it’s not unreasonable to think that the worst of it is in the past, given that the Delta and Omicron surges are now behind us.
The question worth pondering is: Are we better prepared now to deal with the next plague?
I think the answer is, unfortunately, no. I think we are worse off for the entire experience.
Science certainly improved since the last plague, in 1918. We were able to come up (extremely quickly) with vaccines that dramatically reduced the severity of the virus causing this plague. Hence the percentage of the U.S. population that died from this plague is substantially lower than the percentage that died in the last one.
Our public health system is more robust. We can move very fast on a lot of fronts.
So in a hard-science sort of way, we’re way ahead. Trouble is, we’re actually substantially worse off now in terms of the public’s trust in institutions, which means far more people died in this plague than should have. In fact, the coronavirus pandemic killed more Americans than did the Spanish flu of 1918; this pandemic may in fact have killed more Americans than the Civil War.
Tens of thousands of Americans – including some right here in Manhattan – died for no reason other than they refused to take a vaccine that was free and easily accessible. They refused that vaccine because they did not believe it would help them.
Why didn’t they believe that? Because of profound distrust in the institutions – the government, the medical profession, the news media, the church – that are supposed to bind our society together.
So when the next plague comes around – and there’s no guarantee that it will be another century before that happens – what will happen then? Truth is, this particular virus wasn’t all that deadly, compared to what it could have been. What if the next one is 10 times deadlier? Or 30? Will people actually believe it when they see pictures of bodies stacked outside the morgue? Or will they think it’s a hoax, perpetrated by Malia Obama and Baron Trump?
Science will no doubt continue advancing. That’s what science does.
But will we follow the professional recommendations of science? Or will we fall for the mis- or dis-information trap laid for us by, oh, I dunno, the neighbor kid with the virtual-reality studio in the basement? The next version of Putin?
We are trending at the moment toward investing more belief in a person the less “official” he or she seems to be. The New York Times is somehow less “authentic” than somebody's e-mail newsletter, or a comedian’s podcast, or a political hack's YouTube channel.
The real question, between now and the start of the next pandemic, is whether our society will come around to believing in facts again. As I say, I think we’re worse off right now in that regard than we were beforehand.