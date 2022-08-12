About the raiding of Donald Trump’s Florida estate: We’re just going to have to wait and see.
The reporting of the incident certainly leads a person to conclude that the feds had reason to believe Mr. Trump made off with classified documents when he left the White House. It also appears that there had been discussions ever since about getting those documents back.
So why raid the place, when Mr. Trump was in New York?
That remains to be seen.
What really remains to be seen is what those records contain. It does not appear from initial reports that they relate to the other investigations of Mr. Trump, including the Congressional hearings about his responsibility for the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.
The issue is not that the feds were on some sort of fishing expedition to bolster those prosecutions. The issue appears to really be the preservation of public records.
It’s reasonable to believe that the FBI had ample reason to conduct the raid – they would have had to get a search warrant, backed by an affidavit listing specific things they were looking for. Despite the nature of our splintered national politics, it’s not like a judge (or for that matter, the FBI) would have just willy-nilly gone gallivanting about to roust a former president’s home. There’s just far too many risks, and too many precedents. They would have known that a fishing expedition would backfire. They likely only took this step because they exhausted all the other options.
It’s also worth noting that President Biden has said he learned of the raid from the news media, just as everybody else did.
We’ll know the truth about all of that eventually, because the affidavit will come out, and the nature of the records recovered will come out, and the nature of President Biden’s interactions connected in any way to this will come out.
It’s smart to ask the difficult questions here, but it’s also wise to withhold judgment about it until more facts emerge.