There’s something particularly instructive about the Will Howard story. That’s because it teaches the rest of us — me, in particular — a little humility.
Young Mr. Howard is the quarterback who led K-State to the Big 12 championship last Saturday. He took over as the starter midway through the season, when Adrian Martinez got hurt. Martinez had transferred here as a senior after setting a bunch of records at Nebraska; he did so because he wanted a better shot at winning. That’s a sentence I thought I would never write.
Anyway, part of the reason K-State wanted him was because Howard had been, frankly, awful. He had to step in the previous two seasons when Skyler Thompson had gotten hurt, and he was just not very good at all.
The coaches kept saying he was psychologically prepared and physically talented, and that they had lots of confidence in him, but that rang a little hollow. The fact that Martinez came in as a one-year transfer spoke louder than their words.
I told a few people that there was no evidence Howard would ever get better, and that if we had to rely on him as the quarterback, we had no shot to win. Nice kid and all, but…
Well, I was wrong. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Martinez did a great job. He had some ups and downs, but he was the conference player of the week in an important win at Oklahoma.
Then he got hurt, and then hurt again, and Howard stepped in. Howard was good in a game at TCU, but he threw an interception at the end, and I metaphorically rolled my eyes. I chose to see what confirmed my previously-held beliefs: Not good enough to win at this level.
I was wrong. W-R-O-N-G.
Howard had, indeed, gotten a lot better. He was spectacular in a blowout win over Oklahoma State, getting carried off the field by his teammates afterward. Then back came Martinez, who played reasonably well again in a loss to Texas – and got hurt early in the next game against Baylor.
I admire Martinez in a variety of ways, but I had a feeling I thought I would never have – I actually felt relieved when Howard came in at that point. And indeed, they won that day and haven’t lost since. He’s been great.
The thing we as fans occasionally forget is that these players are works in progress. Ell Roberson was not a very good passer when he first started here; Collin Klein looked like he couldn’t throw at all. They both have their names up on the stadium now.
Those coaches get paid a lot of money to win football games, and they are really good at what they do. They put the guy in as the quarterback who gives them the best shot at winning. I presume it was the right thing to bring in Martinez, and to start him, and I now think it’s a well-established fact that Will Howard is an extremely capable quarterback, too. They knew what they were doing, all the way along.
The head of the CDC knows more than I do about public health. Archaeologists know more about dinosaurs than you do. The cops know more about stopping crime. Teachers know more about education. Doctors know more about medicine. And football coaches know more about their players, and more about winning games, than you do or I do.
Skepticism is healthy, but in the end it’s wise to believe the experts.