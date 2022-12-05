There’s something particularly instructive about the Will Howard story. That’s because it teaches the rest of us — me, in particular — a little humility.

Young Mr. Howard is the quarterback who led K-State to the Big 12 championship last Saturday. He took over as the starter midway through the season, when Adrian Martinez got hurt. Martinez had transferred here as a senior after setting a bunch of records at Nebraska; he did so because he wanted a better shot at winning. That’s a sentence I thought I would never write.

