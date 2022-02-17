On the matter of expanding the size of the Pottawatomie County Commission, I have one basic question: Do we really want to encourage more government secrecy?
A citizen, Doug Kern, is spearheading the effort to enlarge that elected board to five members from three; he discussed it in person with commissioners earlier this week.
The whole point, Mr. Kern said, is to allow two county commissioners to legally get together in secret to talk about public business.
That might be the worst rationale I have ever heard.
Kansas law says that elected officials have to meet in public to discuss government business. Pretty simple concept. You’re doing public business? The public has to be able to see what you’re up to.
But to be more precise, it says that any time a quorum – that is, a majority of the membership of the board – gets together, it has to be in a public meeting. The public has to be notified in advance of the meeting, and what’s on the agenda. The only exceptions are for what’s called “executive session;” a public board can meet behind closed doors to discuss topics that fall under specific categories – real estate deals, pending lawsuits, or matters related to personnel.
Since the Pott County Commission consists of three members, that means two constitute a majority, and that means two can’t get together to talk about pending government business. If they could, they could essentially make deals and decisions in secret with each other. That’s the opposite of what the law intends.
By the way, nothing prohibits them from getting together to talk about the weather, or grandkids, or cattle, or K-State football. They just can’t talk about what they’re elected to do.
So now comes the proposal to bump the size of the board to five, meaning the majority figure would become three. That would enable two to meet out of the public eye – and that’s what Mr. Kern says is the point.
I’d just like to ask: What’s the real problem we’re trying to address with this “solution”? County commissioners typically meet every week for hours on end anyway, and nobody is stealing the microphone from them. If they want to talk to each other, they have plenty of opportunity. Doesn’t seem to be holding up anything. In that sense, the proposal seems like a solution in search of a problem.