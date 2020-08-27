Lots of comment on the story we published Tuesday about the health director violating her own order. Many of those comments have questioned our motives and methods in doing so, and, in an effort to be transparent, I’d like to offer a few answers.
As you probably know, the story was about Julie Gibbs standing at an Aggieville bar, ordering a drink last Friday night. Doing so violates the order that has been in place for a month that prohibits “Service or consumption of food or drinks while standing at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas.”
Among the questions:
Q: Why did you publish the story?
A: Because our job is to inform our subscribers.
Simple as that. We obtained a photo of the health department director violating her own order — on the night when she conducted a review of bars that resulted in her closing two of them — and so we pursued a story. We asked Ms. Gibbs about it. We discussed the journalistic and ethical issues, and we decided that our job is ultimately to provide information — rather than withhold it — from our readers. They can then decide what to make of that information.
Q: How did you get the picture?
A: A person sent it to me. Before we published it or a story based on the content of that photo, we approached Ms. Gibbs to verify who was in the picture and what was happening in it. There was no doubt about its accuracy.
Q: She apologized for the timing and her own judgment, but she said she wasn’t violating the order. So what’s the big deal?
A: Well, we made an independent judgment that she is incorrect. The order says that “service of” a drink to a person standing at a bar is prohibited. Julie Gibbs can say that doing so is not a violation, but that’s not what the rule says. The person in charge doesn’t get to decide what the rule means. Saying otherwise is like an off-duty cop saying, “Yes, the speed limit sign says 55, but I decided that it’s really 80, so I wasn’t speeding.” What matters is what the rule says, not what a government official says it means. If Ms. Gibbs thinks it should mean something different, she’s had a month to change it and hasn’t.
Q: If standing at a bar to get a drink is a violation, then isn’t standing at the counter to order a burrito also?
A: Yes.
Q: So why aren’t restaurants being cited for that? Why wasn’t the bar cited in this instance?
A: Fair questions. We have the same questions. You’ll have to make your own judgment. That’s the reason we published the story, to give you information from which you can decide.
Q: But aren’t you calling her out? Why are you out to get her?
A: Deciding to publish a news story is not about trying to get somebody. It’s not about trying to favor one side or another of an argument. It’s about informing our subscribers. Who knows how this will play out? Certainly not us, and that’s not relevant for us to consider anyway.
Some readers might decide that Julie Gibbs ought to be punished. Other readers might judge that the rule itself is silly and ought to be modified. Still others might conclude that the bar that served the drink — in violation of what that rule says — ought to be punished. Or that all bars should be closed. Or all bars and restaurants.
Publishing a story is about giving readers the information they need to make their own decisions, and to decide how they want their community to be.
Q: Why was the story focused on Gibbs, rather than Andrew Adams, who also works for the health department and was shown in the photo without a mask on.
A: Because Ms. Gibbs is in charge of creating the orders.
Q: Do you have a bar-owner friend who you’re trying to help?
A: I have friends who own bars. I have friends who are quite adamantly anti-bar. I have friends whose kids are hanging on desperately to the hope that they’ll get to play high school football this fall and who would prefer that all bars be immediately shut down so as to improve the chances that the virus numbers will go the right way. I have friends who are hard-core Republicans, and hard-core Democrats. And so forth.
If I was bent on helping my bar-owner friends, then why have I written personal opinion columns in the past few weeks saying that I’m not going to visit a bar now because it’s a terrible environment in a viral pandemic?
So, no. I wasn’t trying to help a bar-owner friend. That’s the path of an advocate, not a journalist. We serve our community through journalism. Other people can be advocates.
One of the things you have to learn in this gig is that you publish things that make your friends mad. You lose some friends. Those friends often come back once they see that you’re only doing this to serve the people who care enough about the community to stay informed, not to pursue some personal agenda.
Q: Why did you use “staff reports” in the byline? Were you trying to hide who wrote the story?
A: We did it that way because it was a group effort. That group included Hailey Dixon, Megan Moser, and me. Bryan Richardson was also involved in the editing. The story evolved several times in the hours prior to publication, and so we made a decision to use the staff byline.
Reporters don’t like hiding. They like to have their bylines on their stories. I would’ve been fine with my own name on the story, but I didn’t write or report all of it. I’m sure Hailey and Megan feel the same.