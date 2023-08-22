On behalf of all Manhattanites, I want to warn you newcomers. I know you dropped off your kids at college, or helped them set up their basement apartment, and it was 115 degrees outside, steamy as the rainforest. You probably broke a sweat just getting out of bed.

This is a test. We do this every year in mid-August. It gets hotter than the surface of the sun, at precisely the time we know you’ll be carting boxes off of U-Hauls, trying to maneuver grimy couches down cramped basement hallways on Bertrand.

