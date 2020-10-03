Enrollment at Kansas State University has dropped again, continuing a disturbing trend that started six years ago. It’s now the lowest it’s been since 1997, when Bill Clinton was in the White House and Jon Wefald was just getting warmed up.
That sounds stark, and in a way it is. This is a college town, as we like to remind you often. If the college shrinks, the whole town is going to feel it. The decline has wiped out a couple decades of work.
But the trend line might be hiding a more encouraging fact: In the midst of a viral pandemic, enrollment here shrank only by 4 percent this fall compared to last. That’s not nearly as bad as university administrators had predicted.
It reflects something fundamental: This is a great place to go to college, and 18-year-olds (and their parents paying the bills) want very much to come here.
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed that a lot of business can be conducted remotely. With Zoom and e-mail and cell phones, people simply don’t have to go to the office to work productively and remain connected.
That is also true of education, to a certain degree. But remote learning just simply isn’t as good, which is why so many parents and students in the K-12 system are unhappy now.
At the university level, the learning dynamics are better in-person, too.
But there’s another important dynamic that we should never forget about: When kids get to be 18 or so, it’s time for them to leave home. They are biologically programed to push themselves out of the nest, which is why teenagers are such jerks. They gotta get out, for their own sake, for their parents’ sake, and for the sake of the health of the relationship between themselves and their parents. Rodney Dangerfield, eyeballing an obnoxious 18-year-old, once said: “Now I know why tigers eat their young.”
Sure, those kids could fly the next and get a loft near the Power and Light district in KC, taking K-State courses online. That’s logistically possible to do. That would cut Manhattan out of the equation.
But college kids also want to be around each other, and their parents want them to go to a place set up to look after them, to a certain degree. So in-person college is not going anywhere. In fact, if this pandemic has revealed anything, it’s the strength and endurance of that point. Think about it: Everybody knew that cramming college kids together in dorms or frat houses was going to cause a virus spike. But still thousands of people did that -- and yes, it created the spike, and, yes, that almost certainly spread the disease faster to people who were really vulnerable.
I’m not saying the decision to do that was wise, from a public-health standpoint. I’m just saying that the forces pushing kids toward going to college on a college campus were strong enough that they still did that, despite the very strong forces pushing against it in 2020.
Even the possibility that kids would end up taking their classes entirely online, in a basement apartment east of campus, paying full tuition, wasn’t enough to force an enrollment drop bigger than 4 percent.
Let me be clear about something: Enrollment decline is still probably the biggest problem in town. But, even with the numbers hitting a 23-year low, I’m actually more encouraged than I’ve been in quite some time.