It’s easy to make the case for a Congressional investigation into college football realignment as I’m sitting here in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. We stand to lose tens of millions of dollars a year, a huge blow in a small college town like ours, if the Big 12 blows up.
But there’s a much broader point, a principle, at play here: Fairness. The entire country should be interested in that.
The Big 12 says that ESPN, the sports broadcasting giant, manipulated the process to benefit itself. ESPN, according to the Big 12, not only helped move Texas and Oklahoma out of the conference, but also conspired to get other schools to depart in order to scuttle it entirely. That was done in order to improve the bottom line for ESPN, the Big 12 says.
If that’s true, then ESPN is behaving like a cartel, like a monopoly, and it’s not fair. It basically owns all the conferences, and it owns the postseason, and so it has the capability to do whatever it wants, and college football has to go along. History, geography, culture, rivalries, education — pfft, education! — they all go out the window, because it’s all just about putting on the best television show.
We all know this is the case already. We know it in our gut. What we don’t have is evidence that ESPN is pulling the strings, making the puppets dance in the puppet show.
The Big 12 says it has that evidence, but nobody has seen it yet. A Congressional investigation could unearth the truth, getting that evidence out in the open, putting the key players under oath and getting to the bottom of it.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran late last week called for just such an investigation, sending a letter to the chairperson of a committee he’s a member of. Sen. Moran is a serious figure, not prone to publicity stunts, and my guess is that there will in fact be hearings, because he would not put out such a statement unless they were a real possibility. Surely enough senators are interested in fairness, in making sure we really get to the truth of what’s going on in a realignment process that will ultimately affect every major college town in America.
I should say that U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas’ other senator, had already called for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. I tip my cap to him for looking out for the interests of Kansas as well. If things break the wrong way, it will be the worst economic blow this region has suffered since the downsizing of Fort Riley in the 1990s.
But I’m putting my stock in the Senate committee investigation. I like the idea of public hearings on this issue, bringing ESPN and conference officials to Capitol Hill, putting them under oath, and letting the cameras roll. I’m not entirely sure that what ESPN is doing here is illegal, but it sure doesn’t seem right, and I think the truth needs to get out.
Not just because that truth would help protect us in Kansas. Yes, that. But also because the country needs to know the truth about the behind-the-scenes manipulation of college football to benefit a cartel-like television network. Let’s hope the United States Senate has the guts to dig in.