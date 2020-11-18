I had a visit the other day with a loyal subscriber who, thankfully, renewed for a year.
But he wrote to me first, objecting to how I characterize Donald Trump here on the opinion page, and how our newsroom “censors” stories harmful to Joe Biden, and runs all kinds of stories harmful to President Trump.
I called him, on a Tuesday evening, after another in a series of long days. I told him something that doesn’t sound so good now that I’m writing it in the paper, but stick with me: I really don’t care much about Donald Trump, or Joe Biden. I don’t care about Hunter Biden’s laptop, or the Steele Dossier, or the Mueller report. These are things he brought up.
What I mean by that is not that I don’t care, as a journalist, or as an American citizen. What I mean is that it’s not my priority to concern myself with any of that. And I have very little interest in persuading you, dear reader, from viewing those issues one way or another.
Yes, I write pieces on the opinion page like this one, and -- in, oh, maybe 10 percent of them -- express opinions about national issues. Sometimes I’ve said things about Donald Trump, or about Joe Biden. But the majority of the opinion-page pieces are about matters of local concern -- a mask ordinance, or school attendance boundaries, or something goofy a city or county commissioner did, on university enrollment trends, or a tip of the cap to a local person done good.
And, to be clear, we don’t run local editorials to try to run the town. We run editorials to prompt people to think. This is why we run all local letters to the editor, and why we assertively run opinion pieces from a variety of views. The idea is to have an exchange, and -- as I said -- to encourage critical thinking. Why on earth would we want to run the town? That’s somebody else’s job.
OK, so back to the discussion with our loyal subscriber. He was certain that I personally, and the Mercury collectively, wanted to screen out news stories in the paper that made Joe Biden look bad. And that we routinely ran unsubstantiated stories about Donald Trump so as to undermine him.
It’s hard to prove a negative, but the reality is that we just don’t even have time for that sort of thing. I was at the office late, talking to a bar owner about a judge’s ruling. I wrote a column about the ghost of the Westloop Pizza Hut, to be published soon. I was -- OK, business realities intrude -- talking about our circulation department in light of the fact that two carriers had confirmed coronavirus cases. I was talking about coverage of the K-State football team’s rash of transfers, and the decision to keep fans out of Bramlage this month, and how to cover the retirement of the legendary football coach at Riley County, and Junction City’s deep run in the state playoffs, and the suspension of the principal at Junction City High over what appears to be a constitutional rights issue.
I could go on. Believe me.
But let me make one very important point: Our business is entirely about selling subscriptions. And selling subscriptions to readers is all about providing a valuable (and therefore valid) information service. The information that we can provide that is valuable is entirely local in nature. Certainly, we want to provide some regional, national and international news coverage, to give context and breadth. But we’re not naive. We know that’s not what’s uniquely our product.
Why on earth would we spend any time at all trying to spin political coverage one direction or another? That has nothing to do with the product we have to sell, and the mission that we believe we serve.
And, as became more and more clear Tuesday night as I talked about it, we just don’t have anywhere near enough time, even if we wanted to try to influence voters’ choices. There’s just too much to do.