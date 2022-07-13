Been thinking a lot about abortion lately, since I’m going to need to cast a vote soon, and since I’m going to share my opinion on the proposed constitutional amendment in this space with all of you good folks.
I’ve considered it from several angles, and I will in fact offer that guidance soon.
In a way, though, I really ought to be disqualified.
Why? Simple. I’m a male.
We’re talking about whether it ought to be legal for a woman to choose to end a pregnancy. One way of looking at it is to say that ending a pregnancy is killing a baby, and so allowing it is tantamount to legalizing murder.
But the flip side is that requiring a woman to carry a fetus to term is essentially the government forcing a woman to carry out a pregnancy, to go through labor and delivery regardless of her will. That is tantamount to some form of slavery.
It does occur to me in facing that extremely difficult choice that I really have no business getting involved. I am not a woman; I’ve never been a woman, and I never will be. By getting involved, I am asserting that I know something about this, which I really don’t.
Sure, I’m a dad, three times over. I’m an uncle and a stepdad. I am also a thinking being, with rational thoughts and a sense of morality, and I’m an active participant in our democracy.
But what we’re really talking about here is control of women’s bodies and their lives. Many of those women are mothers, or they will be. Some of them, having been through pregnancy and childbirth, are strongly against abortion, and contend that it ought to be illegal. I can understand that, and I respect it. Others are just as strongly in favor of leaving control in the hands of women and their doctors, and I can also understand and respect that. If one side can persuade the other side, or if a compromise can be reached between them, then I’d be fine living with that. Thing is, either way, I don’t have a direct stake, and I have no experience, and I never could.
I fully realize this is not the way we do things in this country, and I can’t generally argue in favor of a system that farms out political decisions based on demographics. And so I am thinking seriously about the issue, and I will in fact vote.
But a man can walk away from a pregnancy, at any moment after conception. A woman is all-in, from the beginning until whatever form the end takes — all-in both physically and emotionally. Truth is, after a man gets a woman pregnant, his control is over. Whatever happens to that fetus right up through delivery is entirely up to the woman. What I’m saying is that this political issue about the legality of abortion really ought to be entirely up to women, too.