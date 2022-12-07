A tour-bus operator hauling a bunch of us to see the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza last week made us stop at a jewelry store. Also in front of a particular hotel bar, and a tequila shop. Everybody’s getting paid, it’s fair to assume.
No worries. Nobody held us up at gunpoint, and it was all interesting and pleasant. Great day, in all.
The tour leader described in detail the history of the Mayan empire, rattling off another two dozen indigenous cultures that made up Mexico before the conquistadores. The Mayans still speak their own language, in addition to Spanish, and keep to many of their own religious and cultural customs, to this day.
The jewerly store featured dozens of depictions of Mayan warriors in statues made of silver and gold; Chichen Itza itself includes hundreds of stone pillars dedicated to those warriors, or their predecessors. Which leads a person to wonder: Warring against whom? Well, the obvious answer, since that site was abandoned three centuries before the conquest by Spain, is: Other native tribes.
So are those statues, those depictions of natives, exploitative of Mayan culture? Or are they honoring Mayan heritage? Does it matter who owns the jewelry store? Let’s say that’s a mestizo; is that wrong?
If we’re celebrating Mayan heritage, are we simultaneously elevating the destruction of the tribes they slaughtered? How far back does this go? People native to the Yucatan didn’t just spring up out of the earth; they migrated down from the Alaskan land bridge as did those who became the native tribes in Kansas.
I say “native,” but the truth is, nobody is native here, and everybody is an immigrant in Mexico, too. The only natives were in Mesopotamia.
I’m part Scottish, part German, part Norwegian and probably part Goldendoodle or something. I’m a mutt, like pretty much everybody. Do I get to put up a Viking totem? If I root for the Indians, am I out of my lane?
Angie is half-Mexican, but we don’t quite know if that’s Mayan or Aztec or Olmec or Mazahua or Spaniard, or all of the above. So are we qualified to buy the Mayan statue? Can we put it up at home, or is that objectification?
I say all this in the context of the ongoing debate about the use of “Indians” as the mascot – or the image or brand or whatever you want to say – of Manhattan High. It’s certainly a historically generic and inaccurate term; it would be more accurate to use the term “Kaw” or “Osage.” But to honor any one of those groups would be to denigrate the others with whom they clashed, right? They moved territory, and they warred with each other.
I’m asking a bunch of rhetorical questions here. But let me just establish one point: They seem to have no problem whatsoever in Mexico with lots and lots of depictions of imagery of their “native” history.
Who owns that history, and who gets to use it? That doesn’t seem to be an issue.