The idea of creating a Black history museum and cultural center in the 900 block of Yuma Street seems, at first blush, a solid concept. Only one problem: Who’s really driving the train here?
City commissioners agreed this week to helping, essentially by signing off on the listing of that location on state and national historic registers. Such listing generally makes it more cumbersome to modify buildings there, but given the history of those buildings, it makes sense. The block includes the Douglass Community Center, the Douglass Center Annex, Pilgrim Baptist Church and the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge. Those structures go back to the early 20th Century, and the Annex is the former site of the Douglass School. That was the school for Black children here prior to desegregation.
All good. All logical to preserve.
The theory, as expressed by city administrators, is that listing that area on historic registers will help with an application for a federal government grant to create the Black community center and museum. The deadline for the grant application is next month.
Again, that makes sense, and if a concept makes sense, it’s probably worth pursuing. But it seems to me that the public also needs to know – as the local government starts to jump through these hoops to make it happen – who is actually proposing this project. City administrators wouldn’t say at the meeting Tuesday, nor would Dave Baker, the director of the Douglass Center, when asked afterward by the Mercury. The rationale: Because the proposal isn’t finalized.
I can understand that rationale in some instances, but it always strikes me as wrongheaded. When a proposal is in the formative stages is EXACTLY when it should be public. That’s when public input and consideration actually matters. Otherwise what happens is that projects get so far down the tracks that they can’t be altered, despite whatever flaws might have been easily avoided earlier in the process.
So who are we talking about? A local person? Some sort of foundation? An advocacy group?
Again, no problem with the concept. Looks like a winner. But since we, as taxpayers and voters, are having our elected representatives vote on changing some rules about a part of our town, we deserve to know more.