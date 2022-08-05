The idea of creating a Black history museum and cultural center in the 900 block of Yuma Street seems, at first blush, a solid concept. Only one problem: Who’s really driving the train here?

City commissioners agreed this week to helping, essentially by signing off on the listing of that location on state and national historic registers. Such listing generally makes it more cumbersome to modify buildings there, but given the history of those buildings, it makes sense. The block includes the Douglass Community Center, the Douglass Center Annex, Pilgrim Baptist Church and the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge. Those structures go back to the early 20th Century, and the Annex is the former site of the Douglass School. That was the school for Black children here prior to desegregation.

