They’re trying to encourage a conversation about the future of the big school building at 11th and Poyntz, what’s currently called the “East Campus” of Manhattan High.
It’s an important decision for the community, since it’s a big public asset for which there’s no current plan. There’s a lot of history in it, and still some potential for the future.
I have one problem with the whole thing: My problem is who gets to make the decision.
The building is owned by the school district, which means the school board has the final say over what happens with it. Makes sense, right? Their building, their decision.
I also should say I have no real problem with the people currently on the school board. They are collectively reasonable, good decision-makers, elected fairly, and so on. No issues.
But the school district has essentially decided by its actions that it doesn’t need this building anymore. They are adding on to the high school again, and they expanded the middle schools, so that this building is now superfluous. Truth is, not much has happened to it since the early 1980s, and its use goes back decades before that. It’s served its purpose.
So the question is really for the community to address, not for the school district. The school board is obligated to act in the best interest of the school district, not the best interest of the community. While those two things are often closely related, they are not the same thing.
The issue goes beyond education. Should the building be a vo-tech facility? Or should it be an economic development business incubator? Should it serve as office space for nonprofits? Or should it be an early childhood development center? Or should it be bulldozed in order to build low-income housing? Or job training for the disabled? Or…
You see my point. Those are not choices that the school board is in the business of making.
The bigger problem is that there’s nobody really in the business of making those decisions. I suppose the closest approximation is the City Commission, but they don’t quite fit, either. They’re obligated to do what’s in the best interest of the city government.
By happenstance, it’s worth noting that Junction City is going through a very similar exercise with its old high school building. The upshot is that the school district is taking bids from the city and from other interested parties. Similar thing: Who really ought to be making those choices?
In my experience around here, the entity that actually tries to act in the best interest of the community long-term is actually the board of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, but that will never fly politically. So…what?
Well, to me, that’s the first thing to determine. Perhaps a board collectively appointed by the city, the county, the school district, the Chamber, maybe the university. I’m not sure. Needs to be about seven people, tops, or else these things get unwieldy.
It’ll be fun to listen to the ideas that people float in the sessions that they’re about to start holding. Maybe some great ones will emerge. But the discussion that’s NOT being held is probably the one that matters the most: Who’s in charge?