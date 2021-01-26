Let me make something clear at the outset: The front-line workers taking care of the public during the coronavirus pandemic are doing heroic work. They’re doing their best under the circumstances. My hat’s off to them.
The people in charge are also no doubt working hard, pulling long hours, and trying their best to overcome challenges. Likewise, many deserve thanks.
But there continue to be major foul-ups, and somebody has to be held to account.
Let’s start with the matter of the first vaccination clinic for elderly people, the event that happened last Thursday.
It was a mess. People stood in line for hours, then were sent home, then got summoned back. There wasn’t enough parking.
To a degree, that’s understandable. We all should excuse some hiccups.
But shouldn’t the leaders of the community’s vaccination effort have been able to predict some of this? They had 2,000 shots to give out, and they gave out 1,000. Unless people had specific appointments -- which they didn’t -- wouldn’t it have been easy to guess that there’d be a crush all at one time? And, based on that prediction, wouldn’t a person have been able to know there’d be a parking problem?
And if you knew there would be a parking problem and a capacity problem, then why were you holding the event at the fire station? Wouldn’t it have been better to put it at, say, Bramlage?
Then there’s the matter of deciding who’s qualified for the shot. As The Mercury reported the day of the event, county health department officials acknowledged that it was possible people were getting the shot who shouldn’t have.
Which brings us to Riley County Commissioner John Ford. At age 43, Commissioner Ford doesn’t qualify as a person to get the shot right now, according to the government’s plan. The only people getting the shot as part of what’s known as “Phase 2” are people age 65 and up.
Commissioner Ford showed up at the vaccination clinic to check it out, appropriately enough, given that he oversees the health department, which was engaged in the biggest vaccination event in history. But then he got the shot.
At Monday’s County Commission meeting, he said it was because of his job. That turned out not to be true. County officials later told The Mercury that he got the shot because, as a county commissioner, he oversees the health department, which is in charge of the community’s coronavirus response.
A cynic would also note that Commissioner Ford also makes funding, hiring and firing decisions of the people in charge of that clinic.
In a way, I could also excuse this because everybody who gets a shot helps in the overall effort to build herd immunity here. I also note that Commissioner Ford has acknowledged his own uneasiness over this, saying that there are many people who probably need the shot more than he did. That candor is refreshing.
But what we have right now is a scarce commodity that could be life-saving, the supply of which is controlled by the government. So who gets it and who doesn’t is important, and favoritism just does not wear well.
Again, everybody’s working hard. They just need to work smarter.