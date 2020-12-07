I’d like to bang the drum one more time in favor of information.
Providing it seems out of fashion, and so my appeal here is likely to amount to nothing. But this is the line of work I’m in, and so I have to take my shot.
Riley County last week decided to longer specifically identify the coronavirus outbreaks. That means, for example, that rather than saying there’s an outbreak on the K-State football team, they will now report that there are X number of outbreaks on “sports teams.” The same goes for “healthcare facilities” or “long-term care facilities.”
The very next day, they added a new outbreak at a “long-term care facility.” Which one? We asked. They wouldn’t tell us.
I had several people text, call or email about that particular matter, and about the general principle. We’ve been told that the new “long-term care facility” is at Meadowlark Hills, but the county won’t confirm or deny that. Meadowlark is the largest such facility in the community, and an outbreak is, in and of itself, a newsworthy event.
We believe you are entitled to that sort of information about what’s going on in your community. We believe that it’s just not sufficient to say that there’s an outbreak at “a school.” Which school?
The problem with fuzziness is that it leads to rumor and paranoia. When the government announces an outbreak at “a long-term care facility,” that essentially implicates all of them. What if your loved one is a resident of, say, Stoneybrook, or Via Christi? You’re going to assume the worst. Rumors go viral, and paranoia inevitably follows.
The county health department’s rationale for restricting this information is that it might encourage people to report more cases or be more forthcoming about their contacts. This is exactly the same rationale used by the police department when they stopped allowing you to know the names of people who report crimes. I realize we’re probably on the wrong side of public opinion on that one, but it’s really the same issue.
Bad things happen to real people, and to real local businesses. Fuzzing those things up serves nobody’s interest in the long run; it simply assuages feelings in the short run. If you're the one reporting the crime, or if you're the business with the outbreak, you won't have to deal with the fact that your name is in the paper associated with something unpleasant. That's not completely meaningless, but in my view it's far less important than the public being informed about what's going on in our own community.
The law is on the side of public information in the matter of crime reports, and so we at the newspaper have to keep asking for and paying to obtain it. In the matter of viral outbreaks, we have no legal leverage, so -- sorry, folks -- you’re going to have to just rely on rumor.
Is it Meadowlark? Is it Stoneybrook? Is it Via Christi? Is it Homestead?
Is it K-Stat? Is it your pediatrician’s office? Is it the hospital itself?
If we could be specific, we would be. They won’t let us. So, just try to sort out the rumors for yourself. Goodness knows there will be plenty of them.