The Grammy award a week ago prompted me to listen to the newest Chris Stapleton album, which indirectly made me wonder: When will we get a good song about Kansas?
See, Stapleton’s album contains the hidden gem, “Arkansas,” a helluva rockin’ tune. It makes me want to hop in the car and drive down there for the weekend. Got me to thinking: There are loads of songs about Kansas City and St. Louis. There’s “I’ve never been to heaven, but I’ve been to Oklahoma.” John Denver made Colorado and West Virginia seem mystically fabulous. Lady Gaga, for Pete’s sake, did a giant number about Nebraska, not to mention the album of that name by Springsteen. Texas? Well, hell, that’s half the entire country music catalog.
I could go on. California Dreamin’. New York State of Mind. The Seattle sound. Nashville. The Miami Sound Machine.
Kansas? The best shot at it, in my opinion, was “People of the South Wind” by the band Kansas. “I got to be there again,” they say. “I’d go back if I could.”
It was a song that a person from Kansas could listen to and say, “Yeah. That’s it. That’s my place, and these people get it.”
They were a tremendous band; big success in the 1970s and 80s. “Dust In the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” and so forth. Trouble with “People of the South Wind” is that you have to know the secret code to understand what it’s about, and 99 percent of the country doesn’t.
But that’s about it. There are others that mention our state. There was even one titled for our town: “Manhattan, Kansas,” by Donna Fargo, done more famously by Glen Campbell, but it’s a major downer. “Manhattan, Kansas ain’t no place to have a baby,” is how it starts, and it gets more dour after that. There’s “Wichita Lineman,” another Glen Campbell effort, and another serious bummer.
There’s “Home on the Range,” I suppose, but that’s almost a mockery of itself – I mean “where the deer and the antelope play”? Really?
Most of the songs that deal with Kansas are actually about getting out: “You’re Not in Kansas Anymore,” and, probably most significantly, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” are really a dream of somewhere better than this grayscale existence.
Baxter Springs gets an affirmative nod in James McMurtry’s “Choctaw Bingo” as a “hell-raisin’ town up in southeastern Kansas”...where they:
Got a biker bar next to the lingerie store/
That's got the Rollin' Stones' lips/
Up there in bright pink neon…
Now, see, that’s the kind of place somebody might want to check out.
Getting closer. But it’s not quite what I’m looking for. We’ve got Bridget Everett now, showing our town with its foibles and its complications and its beauty, and I love that.
Somebody, somewhere…start writing that song. Please? Maybe it’ll get you a Grammy.