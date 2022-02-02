Interesting discussion at the Manhattan City Commission retreat last weekend about an indoor pool, and about local recreation projects generally.
There’s no indoor pool in town, other than one at a private club. K-State has closed the Natatorium, evidently for good. So to have a pool for public use, and for use by the high school swim team and youth club swimming, the government would have to build one.
There’s a group currently working on that concept, and I support them. Manhattan needs an indoor pool.
But it’s worth noting what Commissioner Wynn Butler said, keeping his eye on the likely cost of building and operating a pool: “I can’t see it right now.” Mr. Butler is in the majority on the commission for the next couple of years at least.
Cost has been the main problem for many years. Indoor pools are expensive, and they get used by relatively few people. Plus, in Manhattan, we always had the easy out because of the K-State facility. That’s also been the case for indoor gym space – there was always the Rec – and things like tennis courts. We just relied on K-State.
Jason Hilgers, the assistant city manager, nodded toward a likely solution to these problems: A partnership with the public school system. Many communities around the state have built recreation facilities that are used by the school system as well as the public. In some cases (under previous formulas for the money) the state government actually helped shoulder some of the cost.
Since the issue with a pool is partly the high school swim teams, it does seem relevant to get the school system involved. No way to shoehorn a pool in at Manhattan High, but somewhere in town would be better than having to practice in Wamego or in four lanes at a private club.
The model is easy enough to see in Manhattan already, what with the recent projects to create indoor gym space at Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools, space that’s open to the public. Those gyms have made a giant improvement already in competitive youth basketball, for one thing.
The city, county and school district here have worked well together for decades, including most prominently in the creation of CiCo Park. There’s no reason at least the city and school district cannot saddle up together to fix the pool problem.
Hilgers is right to point out that this will take some time, since the school district is in the middle of the projects paid for with the most recent bond issue. (Also worth noting that those projects included a dramatic upgrade to the field and tennis courts behind the high school.)
The indoor gym space problem took more than a decade to remedy, and that was frustrating to those of us whose kids had to live with those restrictions. I’m sure the parents involved with the swimming group know that their work will eventually benefit somebody else’s kid, and they are to be saluted for their involvement on those terms.
Point well taken, from Commissioner Butler and from Mr. Hilgers: The real solution is further down the road, with partnerships.