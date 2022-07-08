The latest internal squabble in Wamego reinforces a point Manhattan citizens have been thinking about for nearly 50 years.
That squabble is between the city manager and the police chief, who she fired.
The police chief, Mike Baker, had been on the job for 30 years, and by all accounts is a well-liked and respected figure. The relatively new city manager, Stacie Eichem, fired him last month. His official appeal of that firing was summarily rejected last week, but he has also publicly asked elected city commissioners to reinstate him and instead fire Ms. Eichem. The issue is not going away.
It’s not entirely clear why he was fired. There was evidently a long-simmering personality clash, brought to a head when Chief Baker didn’t put two officers on road duty at the times Ms. Eichem specified.
Let’s be clear: The city manager is the police chief’s boss, so she can fire him for pretty much any reason she wants. That’s why his appeal failed. As an observer, I hope he sues, because lawsuits compel testimony and uncover hidden documents. The public will get a much better picture of what was going on, if there’s a lawsuit. Short of that, the only thing we’re going to hear is whatever Mr. Baker wants to say, since in employment disputes the employee can say anything and the employer can’t say a word.
On the other hand, I’d be willing to wager quite a bit of money that the lawsuit will fail. Again, she’s the boss. She can fire him, and she did.
What citizens ought to think about is whether they want a police department to essentially be bossed around by the city manager, or for that matter by city commissioners. Those people may have no idea how to run a police agency, and for that matter the whole setup means that the police department has to compete for resources and attention with other city departments.
The other prevalent model of local law enforcement around the country is an elected sheriff; the problems of that setup are likewise obvious. An elected sheriff could easily be a populist politician who knows nothing about law enforcement or management generally.
A pretty elegant path through all that is quite literally next door: The Riley County Police Department. It’s an odd arrangement, in place since 1974, in which the head of the police department answers to a board made up of city commissioners, county commissioners, and citizens. It’s not a perfect solution – nothing ever is – since the insulation it creates also means that it’s harder to oversee and restrain police spending.
But it does solve the sheriff problem, and it does solve the current Wamego problem. No politician or bureaucrat in Manhattan could have bossed around the head of the police department, telling him when to put patrol officers on the street. The police director could, and probably should, gracefully escort the politician to the door, chuckling.
Manhattan and Riley County leaders were extremely forward-thinking back in the days of creation, and have weathered at least one crisis to preserve that model. Although it again is not flawless, it is easily the best model I’ve seen. Implementing it in Wamego or Pottawatomie County would be far more complicated, especially now, but doing so would have avoided the entire mess that we’re now witnessing.