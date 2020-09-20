I want to change the way we report for you about candidate forums during elections. I’m asking for some feedback about that, because it’s your newspaper, and I want to do what you want.
Our longstanding practice has been to send reporters to election forums, particularly those held for candidates for local office. We have done so because we view them as an opportunity to inform our subscribers about the people who’re running to represent them. We know the vast majority of our subscribers will vote, and we view it as a fundamental part of our job to prepare them as citizens for that duty.
The most recent report of this sort was in Thursday’s paper. It was fine; it covered the discussion that candidates for the Riley County Commission held on a few issues. We’ve done the same sort of story hundreds of times, including many during my 24 years at the paper.
They’re almost always unsatisfying, and occasionally maddening. I couldn’t get my head around why until fairly recently.
Let me explain by using this particular forum as an example:
The story we published started with the following sentence: “Riley County Commission candidates said on Wednesday that they are in favor of increasing transparency and improving the public’s access to meetings.”
The story goes on to report that all four candidates at the forum agreed on those basic principles, noting that the county had recently moved to stream its meetings online after pressure from the public to do so.
That’s fine, and it’s true. As journalism, there’s nothing wrong with it.
My problem is that it’s fundamentally useless information to voters. When voters go to the polls (or vote in advance by mail), they have to make choices. So the most relevant considerations are how the candidates are different from one another. How they are the same is -- in large part -- irrelevant to the decision a voter has to make.
In this particular case, the candidates were also agreeing on something the county had already done, so it’s not really even news in that sense, either. There was also a discussion of mandatory rental inspections, which is a city issue, not a county issue. And while we mentioned briefly a distinction between two candidates on dealing with Black Lives Matter protests, we didn’t hear from the other two candidates. This is, I assume, because they didn’t speak at the forum on those issues.
While I’m criticizing the story, I’m really criticizing myself here, not the reporter or the editors who handled it. I’m the publisher, and I’m responsible for what goes in the paper.
It has begun to dawn on me that the basic problem is the very idea of a “story,” which is what reporters are trained to write as the cornerstone of their job. A “story” implies a narrative, and a narrative naturally seeks a theme, and a theme often reaches for points of agreement. Hence, “commission candidates agreed Wednesday that…”
But that’s not what you -- as a potential voter -- really need. You need to be able to make a choice. The fact that all the apples in the produce department are red is true, but somebody needs to tell you that honeycrisp is sweeter than red delicious. Covering the thread of discussion might be interesting, but that defers to forum organizers, many of whom have their own political agendas.
What you need, to put it simply, is a chart or a spreadsheet, not a story. You need to know that Candidate X is in favor of a mask ordinance, and Candidate Y is against it. You need to know that Candidate A is against hiring a professional county manager, and Candidate B is for it.
What you need is not the “story” of the forum; what you need is the relevant information we can gather as a result of the forum’s existence.
I’m not saying that there’s never a story. Sometimes candidates make news because of one statement at a forum, and we’ll still write those. I’m also aware that we still want to use actual quotes from candidates, since their use of language actually matters.
OK, I’ve said my piece. Anybody want to make a counter-argument, or pat me on the back, fire away. Send your thoughts to nseaton@themercury.com.