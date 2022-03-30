Something is amiss at Junction City High School. It’s not clear why, because the people in charge are keeping quiet. That’s unhealthy.
I’m not talking about a giant melee that broke out at the school last week, a matter that led to the suspension of 14 students and a police investigation.
I’m talking about the school’s leadership.
Like Manhattan and Wamego, Junction City is a one-high-school town, at least in the public school system. Who’s in charge and what they’re doing at that high school is an important public matter.
At JCHS, they’ve now swapped out principals twice in the past year. In the first instance, the school district – that is, taxpayers – paid off Melissa Sharp to go away without suing in the aftermath of a messy incident in which a student was told to remove a religious garment from her head. Meanwhile the district had to pay a new principal to actually do the job.
Now her replacement, Merrier Tartt, is being “reassigned” to as-yet unnamed duties somewhere else in the school district. Evidently it was urgent enough that it’s happening without any sort of advance notice, so the school district is again plugging in an interim replacement.
What’s prompting that is not clear. Elected school board members are not talking, referring questions to the superintendent, Reginald Eggleston, who is essentially clamming up.
Yes, yes, it’s a “personnel matter.” Sure. That means officials are not required under the law to cough up records about it, and nobody can force them to say anything.
We could speculate until we’re blue in the face about the nature of the “personnel issue,” but that’s not particularly healthy for anyone involved, particularly Ms. Tartt.
What’s healthy in these instances is sunshine. It’s the best disinfectant. What’s actually going on? Why the shift? What happened that was bad enough to require it?
The new fill-in is a former longtime chemistry teacher at Manhattan High. He’s James Neff, who most recently was an assistant principal at JCHS.
Incidentally, Ms. Tartt was initially a fill-in. She moved here from Alabama to take a newly-created job as the “Director of Elementary Education.” According to a story in The Junction City Union, the school district then “realized she had experience as a secondary school principal,” so she was shifted to a new position as the “Director of Secondary Education.” But then she was shifted again to run the high school – all of this within a matter of days of her arrival here in late October, 2020.
By the following April, she was named the permanent replacement.
But less than a year after that, she’s out again. We don’t know why, and we don’t know what job she’ll take on now.
Look, it’s been a messy, difficult time for the past couple of years for everybody, particularly in the field of education. Fine. Perhaps that’s a factor. But the people in charge of the school district owe the citizens an explanation.