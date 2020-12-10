I saw a friend near the frozen foods aisle in the west Dillons the other day, the first time I’ve been there in months. I was clipping along pretty fast toward checkout; he gave the quick head-nod and wave as he made a beeline the other direction.
That’s what passes for social interaction in the fall of 2020. I have to say that it left me a little empty.
I know that it’s the right thing to do to stay away from other humans, and so that’s what we do. We order groceries online; we do carryout; we do delivery.
I saw some other friends sitting at a table a few weeks ago at Wine Dive from through a window on Houston Street. I was going to pick up dinner. They were there, appropriately socially distant from other tables, and all I could really do was wave. I sent a follow-up text; my friend replied and we caught up a little. Funny, she said, how friends that we spend a lot of time with in one context — in this case, on the sidelines of soccer games — just disappear from our lives.
She’s right. She’s even more right in 2020, when nearly everybody has disappeared. Even when I see people in public, I’m not sure who it is, since they’re masked up.
Football games? Sure, we’ve been to some, and we’ve seen some people there. But conversations with a mask are awkward at best, and so they stay awfully short.
The thing that stings the most, oddly, is the grocery store. I used to gripe about it, about how you had to plan an extra 20 minutes into your day to visit with folks in Dillons. Lots of you folks — subscribers to the Mercury — tell me things you appreciate about the paper, or things you maybe don’t so much, or news tips, or complaints about something going on around town. A lot of you are my friends; a lot of you I’ve met in other contexts, like beside a soccer field, or at a tennis tournament, or at the elementary school, or at a board meeting or the pool. It’s a small town. A lot of you were friends of my mom’s, or my old teachers, or Rotary Club members with my dad. You’re my kid’s basketball coach, my physical therapist, my wife’s grade-school friend, the son of the guy who built an addition on the house.
I say this not to claim that I know a lot of people. I say this because that’s the nature of our town, and because we find each other in different contexts. We all wear a lot of hats. But at the grocery store, we’re all essentially equals. I’ve bumped into Bill Snyder in a cereal aisle with a grandkid, and a member of the state Board of Regents at the salad bar. We’re all just hunting and gathering for dinner, out there on the savannah.
What makes it fun is the roulette-wheel aspect of walking inside; you never know who you’ll see, or what new bit of information you can pick up.
That’s gone now. The Instacart guy drops the bags and the door, maybe says a quick hello, and that’s that. Truth is, with the time savings, it’s probably a good economic tradeoff. So a certain percentage of the grocery-store social hour will just wither away, a bygone era.
Some of it will return. I know it’s not time for that yet, but when that time comes, I’ll be happy to see you, right there by the peanut butter.