It appears that Kansas State University is reconsidering its longstanding policy of a hands-off approach to fraternity houses. A change to that approach — meaning university oversight of the frats — would mean the end of Greek life as we currently know it.
Is that good? Would that solve the problem that is driving the reconsideration? These questions do not have obvious answers.
The news of the reconsideration emerged after a student protest last week. Students marched, demanding change to policies and practices that they believe to contribute to incidents of sexual assault. At KU, there have been much heavier protests after a reported rape at a fraternity earlier this semester. Police are investigating that.
K-State’s position has long been that Greek houses are not the university’s responsibility. They’re private organizations, located off campus. Therefore what happens in them is not under the university’s purview, to put it simply.
That position has kept the university out of legal trouble, and a reversal would of course incur a lot of liability.
But on the other hand, that position is difficult to sustain, in terms of public relations. People generally assume the university is responsible, and that whatever happens in those houses is partly because of what the university chooses to allow. That’s why students marched to the home of the university president.
Let’s assume, for the sake of discussion, that K-State decides to concede to that reality and truly absorb that responsibility, and that liability. That would mean the university would have to impose — and enforce — rules that limit its liability.
Those rules and the enforcement would surely drive more potential members of Greek houses away. Advocates would tend to say: Good riddance.
The thing is, something would follow in their place, because college students will continue to want to do the things that Greek houses currently provide, for better or for worse.
So that would probably amount to informal social organizations, and more off-campus parties at apartments and rental houses.
Is that really an improvement? Hard to say.
Is it really going to solve the problem of sexual assault? No, it’s not going to solve the problem. What’s going to solve the problem is a cultural change that shifts the minds of young men. Truth is, that change is underway, what with the culture-wide recognition of the Me Too movement. More work has to be done, of course, but whether that work ought to involve the university essentially taking over fraternity houses is not as simple as it might appear.