Representative government is alive and well in Manhattan.
The question is whether the public in general — you, dear reader — care enough to make your voice heard. That is, whether those who are to be represented are as interested as those who want to do the representing.
Ten people filed to run for three seats on the Manhattan-Ogden school board. That’s enough to trigger a primary election in early August, cutting the field to six. The November election will determine the top three vote-getters for seats on the board.
Meanwhile, nine people are running for the Manhattan City Commission. That’s one short of the number that would trigger a primary, but it’s a very crowded field to determine three seats.
We’re talking about a once-in-20-years sort of field.
Why so many? Usually that’s a sign of discontent. If everything’s hunky-dory, the incumbents just win re-election without any trouble.
And in this instance, there are clearly some people running who are unhappy with the way things are. In the school board race, a couple of candidates (at least) have made it clear they didn’t like a teacher-training program that the school board voted to buy. More on that another time.
But my sense of it is that that is a manufactured issue, and therefore is likely to fade. I suppose it’s sort of a litmus test for whether a candidate calls herself liberal or conservative. And, just to be clear, there’s no doubt that political parties are active behind the scenes in these non-partisan elections. But anyway that particular issue is not likely to be the real driving force.
In the City Commission race, it doesn’t appear that there’s any one issue driving everybody, either — there’s not a proposal to knock down downtown and build a mall, and there’s not a flap over the Ten Commandments.
So what is it? Perhaps it will emerge as the campaign proceeds. If there are issues you think need to be sussed out, please let us know at The Mercury. We take that job very seriously.
As I said at the outset, the real question is whether people care enough to get involved and to vote. Off-year election turnout is usually limp; we’ll have to see if the surge in candidate interest translates into voter interest as well.
It’s important. I hope you’ll get engaged.