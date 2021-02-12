One more thing about Bruce Springsteen. Then I’ll quit. Promise.
You might have read on Wednesday that he had been arrested in November for drunk driving. The arrest happened in a national park in New Jersey, near his home, and was being handled by federal prosecutors.
Lots of questions surfaced immediately: Why was the arrest kept under wraps for a couple of months? What was he doing drinking in a national park? Was he alone?
The reporting, which started with the celebrity-watch website TMZ, then went slightly haywire. “He was bombed in the USA!” was the lede on the New York Post’s story. Social media took off from there -- if he was drunk in a national park at night by himself, what the hell? If he wasn’t alone, who was he with? On and on.
And then of course the ramifications: He had just appeared (for the first time in his career) in an advertisement, aired first during the Super Bowl. It was for a car company, which of course created a whole other element. He was shown in the ad driving a Jeep in Kansas, but of course Jeep had to condemn drunk driving, blah blah blah.
Jeep “paused” the ad on TV and deleted it from YouTube. Appropriate enough, I guess.
All of this served to distract from the message of the ad, which was about finding common ground in America. It was a powerful message, shot in Kansas, and -- as I wrote about in Thursday’s Mercury -- it was about a version of Kansas that I think the rest of the country needs right now. That message is another story entirely. No need to repeat it here, even though it is a far more important thing to contemplate.
A few people couldn’t help but rub the arrest in my face. Mr. America, Mr. Unity, a drunk.
Springsteen has joked many times about the contrast between his own flawed humanity and his rather sanctimonious preaching and public imagery. Squabbling with his wife over something petty, for instance, he said she would say, “Say THAT in your next interview, Mr. Bruce Springsteen!”
So, sure, I was willing to accept that he had too much to drink. Maybe even that he did something worse. But, as with a lot of news developments, I waited to gather more information. This is what I advise people all the time: We don’t know everything yet. Don’t jump to conclusions.
We still don’t.
More recent reports have emerged. Those reports, published by reputable news organizations in New York and New Jersey, indicate that Springsteen’s blood-alcohol level was 0.02 percent, one-fourth the legal limit. The reports say that Springsteen was riding his motorcycle when some fans saw him and asked him to pull over for some photos. He obliged them, and then evidently took a shot of tequila offered by a fan, in view of the park cops.
The cops cited him for driving under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.
If that’s all true, then a person could easily conclude that he did something unwise, but...well, it really only serves to add to the legend of Everyman Bruce. There are dozens of those legends: The time Springsteen, standing in line for a movie in his Born To Run years, agreed to go visit the parents of the guy who stood in front of him in line, just because he asked him to. The kid had to pull out his album covers to convince his parents that this was really Bruce. The times he has shown up at the local club, sitting in to play guitar with the house band. And so on.
Now, I have to say, as a skeptical journalist, why would the cops pull somebody over after one shot of tequila? I mean, at most, wouldn’t they just ask him a couple of questions, maybe make him blow in the breathalyzer, and then send him on his way? Something about that whole thing doesn’t make sense. Either the cops were overzealous, or there’s something else we don’t know. I’m not going to immediately demonize the cops, Springsteen fan though I am.
Still withholding judgment. Somewhere there’s an actual written arrest report, and there will be a court hearing, and we’ll have a fuller version of the story. That’s really my point: Keep the powder dry. Gather facts.
OK, enough about Bruce. For today.