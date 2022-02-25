To: The people of Ukraine, the Breadbasket of Europe
From: The people of Kansas, the Breadbasket of America
We want you to know that we’re with you.
We don’t believe the Russian strongman and his made-up justification for invading your country. We know he will just say whatever, so as to get what he wants. He has revealed himself as nothing more than a liar.
We know that you want to live in peace, to go on about your lives and make a living and love your families. You have a right to do that, and you have a right to determine your country’s own future. Your country is real, and it’s not part of Russia, just because the so-called president of Russia says it is.
We realize that you’re suffering now in part because of us, or at least because of the Russian strongman’s fixation with us. He wants people to think America is maneuvering to encircle Russia by somehow manipulating you. We all know that’s not true, although it certainly is true that you have become a pawn in a much larger chess match. To the extent that our country is involved in playing that game, we regret that it’s harming you.
We here in Kansas know what that’s like. We’re subject to forces much larger than what we can control.
But we Americans are not the cause of this problem, and neither are you. It’s the Russian strongman, and his desire to rebuild a Russian empire that is the problem.
The rest is just a bunch of lies. We all know it, and we won’t fall for it.
We can’t promise that we’re going to send our troops over to your country to shoot back at the Russians. We aren’t going to do that. But we want you to know that we still stand with you. We won’t forget what’s happening here.
What we can all do, going forward, is to commit ourselves to searching for the truth, and remembering it. We can commit ourselves to understanding what is really happening, not just a made-up story that the strongman tells to try to get what he wants. Truth is ultimately the best defense against aggression and naked power grabs.
That’s what we’re about in Kansas. We’re about facing reality, as difficult as that might be. Our state motto, “Ad Astra Per Aspera,” might be useful to remember now.
Eventually, the strongman’s trickery and his bullying will be disastrous for himself and his own country. That’s what lying does – it ultimately reveals itself, and it undermines the liar.
These are dark, terrible times for you, and therefore for all of us. Somehow, someday, we’ll get through it.