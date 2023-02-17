It’s tempting, as a K-State fan, to bash the state government’s decision to hand $50 million of taxpayer money to KU to help it fix up its football stadium.

Very tempting. It seems preposterous on its face. A government subsidy at a time when TV contracts provide giant money gushers into major conference athletics programs? Taxpayer money to one Division 1 football stadium in the state, when the other big one (which happens to be here in our town) has done its upgrades with private money over five decades, upgrades that have brought in tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue?

Tags

Recommended for you