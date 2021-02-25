It’s probably inevitable, and it might even be the right thing to do. But that doesn’t mean I have to like the whole move to let college athletes get paid when somebody buys a t-shirt with their name on it.
It looks like it’s going to happen. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has a home in Manhattan, introduced a bill in Congress this week to move that direction. There are other bills, too -- plus a patchwork of laws enacted by different states, including California. At this point, the federal government is probably going to have to move in, and the only way in this day and age that it can do so is to give the college kids a piece of the money.
College sports is a multi-billion-dollar business. The kids who actually play the games that all the money is based on don’t get rich off it, while the administrators and the coaches do. Meanwhile, coaches can sign a five-year contract and then bolt 9 months later for a bigger paycheck from another school, while players have typically been bound like indentured servants to whatever school they sign with as a 17-year-old.
That’s the fundamental unfairness argument, and, as I said, I can understand it.
But kids don’t really get cheated, not at all. They get a free college education, which is like handing them $100,000 in cash. They get housing, food, and now they get walking-around money. They are doing fine, if you ask me.
The so-called “name-image-and-likeness” move is to allow college athletes to get paid when companies use their faces and names to sell products. This stems (in part) from a lawsuit over money from video games featuring college basketball players.
Here’s my problem with it, from the point of view of a fan of Kansas State University, sitting here in little ol’ Manhattan, Kansas: It’s going to make the rich richer and the poor -- namely, my school -- poorer.
Think of it like this. Let’s say you’re, uhh, Deuce Vaughn. Or Michael Bishop. Or Michael Beasely. Or Jake Rubley, the guy coming here next year. Or Rolando Blackman, or...well, you get the idea. You’ve got a scholarship offer from K-State, and, say, from Texas, or LSU, or Duke, or USC, or Illinois.
All else being relatively equal, do you think you’ll sell more t-shirts in Manhattan, Kansas? Or in Los Angeles? Chicago? The entire state of Texas?
Duh. The colleges in the big markets, or the colleges (like Notre Dame or Duke basketball) with a national brand are going to have even more leverage in recruiting.
That might not make a big difference for the vast majority of recruits, but in basketball just one guy can turn a program around. In football, the right quarterback can turn a team from a contender into a champion.
Then there are other concerns, mostly things that just make me wonder how it will really work out. What if the starting quarterback is getting a bunch of money on the side, and the starting left tackle is getting diddly-squat? How’s that going to work in a team game? Will the left-tackle just “accidentally” get out of the way to let million-dollar boy take one right in the chops?
Will playing-time decisions by coaches end up costing guys thousands of dollars in lost revenue? Surely some smart-guy plaintiff’s lawyer will end up making that case some day, right?
Part of this, as you can tell, is my own fear of the unknown. I’m getting a bit curmudgeonly these days, and K-Staters like me are an inherently paranoid bunch. But there are a bunch of unintended consequences in things like this. There always are.
As I said, I don’t have a great suggestion for a way to avoid this. I just don’t like it much.