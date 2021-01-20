Whether you love or hate Donald Trump; whether you’re enthusiastic about Joe Biden or disspirited by his election, I’d like you to try something:
Try to conduct yourself as a citizen like you’ve been appointed to a jury.
The key idea is that you’re supposed to be impartial, and you’re supposed to consider only the evidence presented at the trial. You’re supposed to listen to both sides with an open mind -- the prosecutor and the defense, or the plaintiff and the defendant. (The first would be in a criminal trial; the second would be in a civil trial.)
The underpinning of our legal system is the concept that both sides get to aggressively make their case to an impartial jury. It’s an “adversarial” system, where the two sides battle it out as hard as they can to win. They’re not supposed to cheat or lie, but they try to put their side in the best possible light and cast doubt on the other side.
The best way to approach being a juror is to remember that, and to basically follow the arguments and evidence the best you can. The judge is there to help you -- the rules are set up to prevent either side from cheating. But the point is that you don’t make decisions based on flimflammery.
In politics, out in the wild and wooly world of 2021, it doesn’t work that way. The news media exists to provide you with information, and to hold to account those in power. But those in power have done their best to undermine the credibility of the news media, so that they can persuade you to keep them in power. It’s a long-running campaign that has come from both sides of the political divide. I have recommendations about which news media is actually the most reliable, but that’s another discussion for another day.
So, in essence, there’s no judge.
What I’d like you to do, though, is to try the best you can to stick to the evidence. Try not to get too caught up in which political party is presenting the evidence, and whether that party is your side or the other side. Try not to focus on President Trump’s hair or President-Elect Biden’s stutter. Does one side call the other “fascists”? Is the other side “communist”? Try to tune that out. “Gotcha!” moments -- let those go, too.
What are the actual facts? What do we know for sure, and what do we not know? Evidence. Facts.
Let me give a little jab (and credit) to both sides here to illustrate what I’m saying. In the aftermath of 2016, Democrats screamed bloody murder. But was there really enough evidence to conclude that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians to swing the election? Nope.
Was there evidence that the Trump Administration had interfered with the investigation of that matter? Not enough to prosecute. And, to be clear, there was plenty of effort put into finding that out.
On the other side, was there evidence to determine that the election of Joe Biden in 2020 was fraudulent or wrong? Nope. There just wasn’t.
Sure, there were legitimate questions to pursue in both matters. But if you’re a partisan Democrat and you’re inclined to say that there’s no evidence of voter fraud in 2020, then you have to be consistent enough to say that there’s no real evidence of collusion in 2016. Likewise, if you’re a Trump supporter and you believe there was no proof of collusion, you need to concede that there’s insufficient proof of fraud this time.
We have an adversarial system. If there was a smoking gun proving collusion, don’t you suppose investigative reporters or Democratic operatives or Robert Mueller would have found it? If there was a smoking gun proving fraud, don’t you believe it would have shown up in at least one court case, and at least one Trump-appointed judge or one Republican secretary of state would have taken it up? Don’t you suppose one reporter eager for a scoop would have published it?
To believe otherwise, you’d have to not only believe in a vast conspiracy, you’d have to believe that the conspiracy somehow cuts both ways. That the conspiracy buried evidence not only of fraud, but also of collusion. That the giant conspiracy machine wanted to help Trump AND Biden.
That’s really kooky-town, and you have no business living there. You’re a citizen in the greatest republic in world history. As the lawyers say, govern yourself accordingly.