There’s one very simple, very important question that the Manhattan city government needs to answer:
What does it cost to run city recreation programs?
The notion that the city was considering substantial cuts to city rec league programs emerged a couple of months ago. Ever since, we at The Mercury have been attempting to answer that question. I would presume a lot of people around the community would like to know it as well.
That number is not evident in city budget documents. They show a budget of roughly $800,000 per year over the past four years; the most recent figure available was $844,500. It’s not entirely clear if that figure includes the cost of full-time administrative staff who oversee the programs, but for the sake of discussion, it’s a decent starting point.
But there’s a major hole: What revenue does the city collect from those same rec programs? There are fees charged to participants in nearly all recreation activities, as well as concession stand arrangements. How much of that money comes in though the till?
If we had that number, we could get an idea what the net expense of recreation programs really is. But it’s not evident in the city budget documents.
So we asked city officials, verbally, and then eventually in writing, on July 1. We still haven’t gotten an answer.
City officials held a public meeting Tuesday night, to their credit, to allow the public essentially to vent. It’s noteworthy how much people care about this subject, how much they want to be part of a solution. It’s heartening.
Part of that meeting included a presentation on the city’s overall budget situation, and a comment from Ron Fehr, the city manager, about declining revenue in recreation activities starting in 2016. But there were no specifics.
Mr. Fehr has been an excellent administrator for many years here, as has Jason Hilgers, the deputy city manager. They are operating the Parks and Recreation Department without a director, and have been for awhile, so I can understand that some things can fall between the cracks.
Still, this is a major issue, big enough to require a meeting of the sort they just held.
If expense is not the issue, then say so. Is it completely a labor shortage issue? If that’s the case, then the solution is quite a bit different than if it’s also a budget issue. Because we’ve been told from the beginning that it’s also a budget issue.
But, to return to the starting point, if that’s the case, let’s be crystal clear: We have to know what the real net costs are.