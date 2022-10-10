The prospect of a new local nonprofit group owning and operating the Wareham Theater is pretty exciting.
No knock on McCain Auditorium, which has done an excellent job over the years, or even live-music venues in Aggieville such as The Hat. But the reality is that the Stifel Theater in Salina has more consistently drawn bigger-name acts to that city than we’ve been able to bring to Manhattan.
Credit for that has to go to the folks in Salina who’ve made that happen; it’s also wise to realize that Manhattan is a different kind of town. It’s a college town, and as a result a town whose individual and corporate donors have been drawn toward university projects. That’s all good.
Still, downtown Manhattan has in recent years evolved a great deal, and the community is growing on its own. I’d imagine it will take quite some time, but the context is probably right to make a run at a real music-and-theater venue downtown. The Wareham is the perfect spot for that.
For those unaware, it was previously a grand old movie theater with a stage down front and a sloped floor with theater seating and a balcony. I saw “Star Wars” there in 1977, but by the time I left for college in 1986, it was kaput. Various owners and operators have tried to make a go of it as an events venue in one form or another, but nothing has really worked.
Still, the marquee out front is one of the enduring symbols of the town. If you’re shooting photos or b-roll video to convey “Manhattan,” that’s one of three or four standards, along with Bluemont Hill, the water tower and some sort of Aggieville streetscape. Plus, it carries the name “Wareham,” which has deep roots here.
So will this new effort work? That’s yet to be determined, but the folks involved and on the board of the organization certainly have the wherewithal to make it happen.
Ideally, the new Wareham will work together with other community arts organizations to support one another and to expand the options available to the folks who live and work in this region.