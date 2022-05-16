Same song, second verse with the Wamego school board.
A year ago, the high school principal, the athletics director and the superintendent of the entire district left. The principal was the second in the three years to leave.
This year, the school board again showed why there’s that sort of instability: It held a closed-door meeting to discuss the future of the high school boys basketball coach, then emerged to vote 4-3 to retain him.
To reiterate what I said a year ago: That is not the school board’s job. The school board’s job is to hire and fire the superintendent. There is no earthly reason why a board of elected officials should be having a secret meeting to argue about the high school basketball coach.
If I were the basketball coach, or the athletics director, or the principal, or even the superintendent, I’d be polishing my resume right now and looking for another job. The board, by acting as it did, has made entirely clear that it doesn’t trust any of those people. All it would take is one flipped vote and I’d be out of a job, if I were the coach. And if I were any of those other people, the board is implicitly telling me they don’t need me anyway.
That’s why all those people left a year ago. A divided, micromanaging board is a disaster area.
I have no idea what the arguments pro and con were about the basketball coach. I don’t care. Doesn’t matter. The issue is the role of the board and the role of the staff. My guess is that there are plenty of experts who would agree with me, if board members are interested in listening.
Let me be clear, too: I’m 100 percent sure everybody thinks they are doing what’s best. Nobody sets out to do something wrong.
I also want to make an observation that I’ve made before: The basketball coach’s job might be the toughest of any. Those guys ALWAYS end up with some group of parents coming for their heads, unless somehow they win the state title every year. The reality is that only five players get on the floor, and so parents get mad about cuts, about playing time, and about who gets the ball. The football coach, by contrast, is a hero – 22 kids get on the field, and it’s all for one and one for all, all of that stuff. The only comparably bad gig is the volleyball coach, where the numbers also work against you.
This is why various people have left the job over the years as the head boys’ coach at Manhattan High. Happens in a predictable cycle.
But in the Wamego case, I’m less inclined to blame the nature of the gig than I am the makeup of the board. Because this is a pattern, and because, in this case, the board actually held a closed-door meeting and then had a vote.
I thought the exodus a year ago would make this clear. Guess not.