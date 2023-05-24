I want to take back something I wrote recently. I went too far in asserting a conspiracy, when in fact there was more likely just a coincidence. I should have known better, and I apologize to those of you I misled, and to the relevant authorities who I portrayed as more conniving than they are.
The issue is what I described in a recent column as a “shell game” involving the police department, the city government and the school district. A better metaphor might have been “musical chairs,” but let me get to the facts.
The City Commission, particularly in the person of Wynn Butler, is driven in this context by the motive of holding down property tax increases. To that end, the idea was to use money from the sales tax on alcohol to pay for a program that sends mental health professionals along with the cops in situations where that’s necessary. That program is currently paid for by regular-old property tax money that funds the general operation of the government.
The rub is that the alcohol-tax money is currently used to support the anti-drinking/anti-drug program at the public school district. So to re-direct it is to eliminate the funding for that program.
Now, as I noted in my earlier column, it’s certainly possible for the school board to come up with money for the program. But that means it’s just back on local taxpayers again; that’s why I referred to the whole thing as a shell game. The musical-chairs metaphor is apt because it appears to be the school district that will get left without a seat when the music stops. Just seems unnecessary. Nobody argues that the anti-drinking program at the school district is a bad program; everybody agrees it’s good. So why play this game?
The other thing that bugs me is the tendency, embodied by Commissioner Butler but certainly not limited to him, for the city to siphon money from sales-tax funded specific initiatives to cover the general operation of the government. So, for instance, they’re always trying to raid the economic development program to pay for, say, fixing up roads or filling the pool with water. (I exaggerate, but only slightly.)
I don’t like that. Never have.
But I need to take back one aspect of what I said before. Commissioner Butler, in an email rebuttal he sent to me, says the matter of funding the animal control program – which they’re proposing to move from the city’s responsibility to the police department’s – is unrelated. I said in my earlier column that they were linked. But if Commissioner Butler says that’s not his motive, I take him at his word. I’m not a mind-reader, and anyway I find conspiracy theories almost always wrong. Coincidence is far more likely.
His motive is quite transparent, and, as I said before, laudable in many ways: He wants to hold down property taxes. I don’t like them going up, either. I just don’t support this particular proposed shift. I might note that the majority of the City Commission felt that way, too, since commissioners shot it down last week.
Anyway, I regret asserting the connection. It went one step too far.