Left for a week of vacation in Minnesota the other day, a place I’ve gone every summer of my life. It’s a couple of old cabins beside a lake, a place consistently 15 degrees cooler than Manhattan. That was the initial attraction, I presume, for my great-grandfather, who first came up here, escaping the blowtorch of July and August.

I’m writing from a chair in a wood-paneled sitting area, a couple of bookshelves nearby and photos on the wall of my great-grandparents. These things ground me – the books, the pictures, the chill in the early morning, the call of the loons, the mustiness. The pair of majestic pines down by the lake. There’s a turquoise-colored letter-opener on the table beside me imprinted with “First National/Motor Bank Facilities/Juliette at Poyntz.” It’s, what? Fifty years old?

Tags

Recommended for you