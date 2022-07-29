Left for a week of vacation in Minnesota the other day, a place I’ve gone every summer of my life. It’s a couple of old cabins beside a lake, a place consistently 15 degrees cooler than Manhattan. That was the initial attraction, I presume, for my great-grandfather, who first came up here, escaping the blowtorch of July and August.
I’m writing from a chair in a wood-paneled sitting area, a couple of bookshelves nearby and photos on the wall of my great-grandparents. These things ground me – the books, the pictures, the chill in the early morning, the call of the loons, the mustiness. The pair of majestic pines down by the lake. There’s a turquoise-colored letter-opener on the table beside me imprinted with “First National/Motor Bank Facilities/Juliette at Poyntz.” It’s, what? Fifty years old?
These things don’t change.
What also liberates me is the absence of other things – no television screen, predominantly. Entertainment? Yeah, there’s a lake out front. Go fish. Or swim. Or ski, or just go down to the dock and look out at it. Throw the football in the yard – get your brother to run the down-and-out, just past the oak tree.
We have long dinners, long conversations. We argue sometimes, but mostly we laugh. Once we debated whether, if there’s life elsewhere in the galaxy, we should try to communicate with them, or whether that’s a suicide mission.
In some ways the past couple of years, arriving here, I felt as if I had woken up, emerging groggily from a long nap. I noticed the cloud cover, feel the water on my skin, with some new sense of wonder.
As humans, we’re accustomed life as it’s lived up here. Slower, quieter, more reflective. Less frenzied.
In the past decade, we all stumbled into a world we weren’t prepared for, a world created by the combination of mobile phones, cellular data service and social media. It never leaves – ever – and it has sucked us inside a virtual world, seeminly changing the chemistry of our brains. We’re constantly occupied by virtual reality, divorced from the physical one immediately surrounding us.
A buddy of mine said it best: It’s as if the entire country tried drugs for the first time, all at the same time. We’re all walking around in a stupor, bug-eyed, unable to think straight. It shows up in the way we interact with each other, our politics, and, I would imagine, in our daily personal lives. I know for me personally, it seems as if I run faster but get further behind all the time.
There’s no going back, I realize. I had a couple of work-related text exchanges from a canoe, between casts. The cabins have wifi, with some bizarre name that ends in 5G, with a nonsensical password set up by a cable company tech. And here I am, staring at a laptop, writing a column, disengaged from the fact that the morning sun through the window is warming my back.
But there are moments of clarity, long passages even, where that in fact is all I notice. And I wonder if anybody else is noticing and wondering, too.