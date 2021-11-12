Veteran’s Day every year prompts me to think about courage, and my own shortage of it. Which makes me even more grateful.
This year’s local event, in particular.
It focused on the first Gulf War, the one that happened in the early 1990s. That was the one where we went into Kuwait to kick the invading Iraqis out.
With the distance of 30 years, it looks like we went in there, slapped them around, came back home and held some parades. It was the Powell Doctrine at work: International agreement, popular support, limited objective, overwhelming force. Boom. Done.
It looks that way partly because the subsequent wars — Afghanistan and Iraq again — have been such a mess by comparison.
But at that time, it didn’t seem like a layup. It was our first major military conflict since Vietnam, and of course that imposed its own psychological burden. Plus, what if Saddam lit the oil fields on fire? What if he had chemical weapons? What if this created some sort of regional conflagration that we could never get out of?
(Maybe it did, since the presence of the American troops that remained was a fundamental grievance of Osama bin Laden’s, and therefore prompted 9/11, which prompted Afghanistan, which prompted Iraq, and we’re still not really out of that mess. Even seemingly quick and decisive military actions have unintended and complicated consequences.)
Anyway, back to the framework at the time: It was ominous. Saddam threatened that it would be “the mother of all battles,” and who was really to know the difference?
I was just out of college, the age when people I’d grown up with were driving the tanks. Not many of them, since there was no longer a draft, but still. The war was real to me, not Bogart and Bergman in Casablanca, and not “Fortunate Son” blasting over grainy color footage from the Southeast Asian jungle.
I could have signed up. I could have volunteered and I would have been in those tan fatigues, out in the desert, facing down whatever it was.
But I never really thought about it. That was somebody else’s job. I was starting a career, worried about entirely trivial things, in retrospect.
Until I wasn’t. I was a reporter in California at that time, and I interviewed some of the people heading off to war — and returning from it — and it did strike me that these people had some larger sense of purpose than I did. They carried the burden willingly, and they walked right into danger on my behalf, without me asking, and without them really expecting anything in return.
They were men and women my age who had a courage that I didn’t. At least not that kind of courage. I probably thanked them; my mom raised me right.
But I never thanked them enough. Three decades later, I’ll try again: Thank you. Your courage remains inspiring, even today.